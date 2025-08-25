Valley veteran gets lift from Let ABC15 Know after chair repair nightmare

PHOENIX — Navy veteran Beth Anne spent three months in the hospital after breaking her arm.

"It was probably the worst three months of my life," said 83-year-old Beth Anne, a Phoenix resident.

During that time, her best friend and fellow Navy veteran, Martha, took on the mission of getting Beth Anne’s lift chair repaired.

"It was absolutely imperative to get that chair either fixed or replaced before she got home," Martha said.

For Beth Anne, the chair isn't just furniture — it's essential for her independence and safety.

"Just getting out of a chair, it can be painful. It can be clumsy. And also, once you've fallen and broken something, you're afraid you're going to do it again," Beth Anne explained.

Repair roadblock leads to Let ABC15 Know

Martha contacted a local furniture repair store, which reached out to La-Z-Boy for the needed part. That's when the problems began.

"I'm certain it was a misunderstanding. I think they probably said, ‘We can't give you the part,’ because she wasn't the original owner for the warranty. But he called me and said, you know, ‘they won't sell me the part.’ And then Beth Anne suggested I contact ABC15," Martha said.

The Let ABC15 Know team’s Better Business Bureau volunteer Terry took on the case.

"She got in touch with them again and the part was not available," Martha added.

La-Z-Boy said the part had been discontinued, but Terry didn't give up!

Problem solved with new chair deal

Terry talked with La-Z-Boy and found a solution that exceeded expectations.

"She contacted La-Z-Boy, and we got this screaming good deal on this lovely chair," Martha said.

Terry helped them find a brand-new lift chair that was already on sale at a local La-Z-Boy store. The store manager even offered an additional 50% discount for Beth Anne.

Problem solved!

"This chair is phenomenal," Beth Anne said.

A bond beyond furniture

Now, every time Beth Anne uses her new lift chair, she's reminded of the friendship and support that made it possible.

"It's been very gratifying and very humbling, for sure," Beth Anne said, tearing up.

"We just have this, this bond, and we help each other, and we learn from each other, and we enjoy each other. It's hugely important," Martha said.

"It's a sisterhood," Beth Anne added.

We are so happy our BBB volunteer, Terry, was able to help Beth Anne get the chair she needs.

That’s what this is all about.

