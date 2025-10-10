Swiftwater rescue crews prepare for potential emergencies ahead of upcoming heavy rain

PHOENIX — The remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla are expected to bring heavy rain to much of Arizona, including the Valley, over the next few days.
Parts of the state are still recovering from the aftermath of recent flooding.
In Maricopa County, some washes and reservoirs have collected inches of rain, which could lead to more flooding with this upcoming rain.
Special operations crews with Phoenix and Scottsdale's fire departments are preparing for swiftwater rescues.
First responders are cautioning everyone to be aware of rising water and be prepared in the event of a flood in your area.
ABC15's Jane Caffrey visited with special operations crews as they prepared for any possible water rescues this weekend. Watch the full story in the video player above.
10 HELPFUL TIPS:
- It only takes about 6-10 inches of water to wash a vehicle off a roadway.
- Do not cross into flooded areas, whether or not there is a barricade.
- Turn around, don't drown.
- Have an emergency kit in your vehicle.
- If your area is prone to flooding, prepare your home with sandbags.
- If your area is being flooded, move to higher ground.
- Continue to check the media for emergency information.
- Follow instructions from public safety officials.
- If you must evacuate your home, take only essential items and pets, if safe to do so.
- Avoid walking or parking along streams, rivers, creeks, or other areas prone to flooding during heavy rainfall.