Swiftwater rescue crews prepare for potential emergencies ahead of upcoming heavy rain

PHOENIX — The remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla are expected to bring heavy rain to much of Arizona, including the Valley, over the next few days.

Parts of the state are still recovering from the aftermath of recent flooding.

In Maricopa County, some washes and reservoirs have collected inches of rain, which could lead to more flooding with this upcoming rain.

Special operations crews with Phoenix and Scottsdale's fire departments are preparing for swiftwater rescues.

First responders are cautioning everyone to be aware of rising water and be prepared in the event of a flood in your area.

ABC15's Jane Caffrey visited with special operations crews as they prepared for any possible water rescues this weekend. Watch the full story in the video player above.

10 HELPFUL TIPS:

