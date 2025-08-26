MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible in the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances continue across Arizona!

Any storms that move in could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning and heavy downpours that could lead to flooding.

We are also tracking a Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday evening for the Kaibab Plateau, including the Dragon Bravo Fire burn scar.

With plenty of moisture and slow-moving storms, flooding is possible in washes, creeks, and low-lying areas.

Here in the Valley, after a wild night on storms on Monday, there's still a chance for more today, although not as widespread.

Storm chances will decrease toward the middle to end of the week as drier air moves in, but they could return to the Valley by Labor Day.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.96" (-2.67" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-0.99" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

