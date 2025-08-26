Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible in the Valley

Monsoon storms are firing up across Arizona! Here in the Valley, our best chances will be tonight between 7 and 10 p.m. Any monsoon storms that move in could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning and heavy downpours that could lead to flooding.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up!
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances continue across Arizona!

Any storms that move in could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning and heavy downpours that could lead to flooding.

We are also tracking a Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday evening for the Kaibab Plateau, including the Dragon Bravo Fire burn scar.

With plenty of moisture and slow-moving storms, flooding is possible in washes, creeks, and low-lying areas.

Here in the Valley, after a wild night on storms on Monday, there's still a chance for more today, although not as widespread.

Storm chances will decrease toward the middle to end of the week as drier air moves in, but they could return to the Valley by Labor Day.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_2342fa759a7b488aaf7dee4da0734d19.jpg

Impact Earth

Global groundwater vanishing at alarming rate, new ASU study finds

Ashlee DeMartino
Canal 8-20-25

Impact Earth

Coalition forms to protect Arizona's water supply

Adam Klepp
poster_ab2a51904b2346d08807eb310e894cd1.jpg

Arizona News

Arizona farmers prepare for more water cuts amid Western drought

Adam Klepp

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.96" (-2.67" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-0.99" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen