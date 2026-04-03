AM Roundup: Chandler student hit by car, 2023 Phoenix park murder arrest, Easter weekend warm-up

Good Friday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, April 3; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up through Easter weekend

The cool-down we had won't last long. Today brings mostly sunny skies and upper 80s, but the 90s return this weekend. Expect the low 90s on Saturday and the mid-90s on Easter Sunday.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Sophia:

Kidcaster Sophia gives your Friday morning forecast from Phoenix Children's hospital

A Chandler High School student was hit by a car on Thursday.

Chandler authorities say they responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just after noon near the school's campus.

The person, identified as a 17-year-old Chandler High student, was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition."

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Phoenix police have made an arrest in the 2023 murder of Karissa Danyelle Hamilton.

Andre Nicholes was arrested and booked into jail to face charges of second-degree murder.

At around 11 p.m. on February 5, 2023, officers were called to Steele Indian School Park and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her running vehicle. She was later pronounced dead.

The park is located near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

At the time, no suspects or motive were provided by detectives.

According to Phoenix PD, last month, on March 27, officers were working on a separate investigation when they arrested Nicholes.

Hamilton Family

A 1-and-a-half-year-old boy from Gilbert went viral on social media after a video showed him chanting for the University of Arizona in his crib following the Arizona Wildcats' victory over the Purdue Boilermakers to reach the Final Four.

Aiden Maracigan stayed up late chanting "U of A" with his family as the Wildcats won. His parents, Abyee and Jenna Maracigan, posted the video online, which led to hundreds of thousands of views.

Watch the adorable video in the player below.

Gilbert toddler goes viral for chanting 'U of A' in his crib after Wildcats advance to the Final Four

What if healing didn’t just happen in a hospital, but through a paintbrush, a story, or a moment of creativity?

A new Arizona-based program is helping kids battling cancer reclaim something often lost during their treatment — their sense of identity.

Through "Transform Your Story Into Art," ARTFUN RX is partnering with Amanda Hope to give kids fighting for their lives a chance to turn their journey into something meaningful.

It's part of a larger push to rethink care, focusing not just on medicine, but emotional healing and self-expression.

ABC15's Cameron Polom speaks with some young patients who are showing their journey is more than just their diagnosis.

New art program helping kids with cancer reclaim their sense of identity