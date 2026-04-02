WATCH: Gilbert toddler goes viral for chanting 'U of A' in his crib after Wildcats advance to the Final Four

GILBERT, AZ — A 1-and-a-half-year-old boy from Gilbert went viral on social media after a video showed him chanting for the University of Arizona in his crib following the Arizona Wildcats' victory over the Purdue Boilermakers to reach the Final Four.

Aiden Maracigan stayed up late chanting "U of A" with his family as the Wildcats won. His parents, Abyee and Jenna Maracigan, posted the video online, which led to hundreds of thousands of views.

Watch the adorable video in the player above.

"Growing up in Tucson, I think it's in your blood, the Wildcats are all you have. Especially the basketball program were so good for so many years, we'll have that little boy saying 'U of A' forever," said Jenna Maracigan.

The Tucson natives both played basketball and say their family is very superstitious, wearing the same U of A shirts for every game so far this tournament.

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"We started our own little mini chants here. He was loving it. One thing about him is that he loves sports. Like he'll watch games with us," said Abyee Maracigan.

Aside from his chanting, Aiden also showed off his jump shot and how he can run with a football.

The Wildcats are headed to their first Final Four since 2001 and will take on Michigan in the national semifinals on Saturday in Indianapolis.

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