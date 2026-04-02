What if healing didn’t just happen in a hospital, but through a paintbrush, a story, or a moment of creativity?
A new Arizona-based program is helping kids battling cancer reclaim something often lost during their treatment — their sense of identity.
Through "Transform Your Story Into Art," ARTFUN RX is partnering with Amanda Hope to give kids fighting for their lives a chance to turn their journey into something meaningful.
It's part of a larger push to rethink care, focusing not just on medicine, but emotional healing and self-expression.
ABC15's Cameron Polom speaks with some young patients who are showing their journey is more than just their diagnosis.
See more from Uplifting Arizona:
Peoria animal hospital hosts essay contest for young, prospective veterinarians
Arizona skydiver completes 50-state journey with final jump in Alaska
New art program helping kids with cancer reclaim their sense of identity
Gilbert toddler goes viral for chanting 'U of A' in his crib after Wildcats advance to the Final Four
Low vision clinic in Phoenix helps people of all ages hold on to independence