New art program helping kids with cancer reclaim their sense of identity

What if healing didn’t just happen in a hospital, but through a paintbrush, a story, or a moment of creativity?

A new Arizona-based program is helping kids battling cancer reclaim something often lost during their treatment — their sense of identity.

Through "Transform Your Story Into Art," ARTFUN RX is partnering with Amanda Hope to give kids fighting for their lives a chance to turn their journey into something meaningful.

It's part of a larger push to rethink care, focusing not just on medicine, but emotional healing and self-expression.

ABC15's Cameron Polom speaks with some young patients who are showing their journey is more than just their diagnosis.