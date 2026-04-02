Suspect arrested in connection with 2023 Phoenix murder at Steele Indian School Park

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have made an arrest in the 2023 murder of Karissa Danyelle Hamilton.

Andre Nicholes was arrested and booked into jail to face charges of second-degree murder.

At around 11 p.m. on February 5, 2023, officers were called to Steele Indian School Park and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her running vehicle. She was later pronounced dead.

The park is located near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

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At the time, no suspects or motive were provided by detectives.

According to Phoenix PD, last month, on March 27, officers were working on a separate investigation when they arrested Nicholes.

During a police interview, he was questioned about Hamilton's murder. Officials say he made statements linking himself to the case.

Detectives learned Nicholes was the boyfriend of the victim at the time of the incident.

He was arrested and booked on charges related to the separate investigation, along with charges related to the homicide.

Additional details have not been provided.

ABC15 spoke with Hamilton's family in 2023, who told us she was originally from Yuma and had just moved to Phoenix with her three-year-old son the year prior, to provide more opportunities.