Family asking public for help after woman found dead at Steele Indian School Park

PHOENIX — The family of a woman found dead in her car at Steele Indian School Park earlier this year is asking the public for help to find her killer.

29-year-old Karissa Hamilton was found with a gunshot wound at the park in February.

You can watch the full press conference with Hamilton's family in the player above.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.