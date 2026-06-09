AM Roundup: Chandler home invasion, Red Flag Warnings across Arizona, who can access Flock camera data?

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! We have Stanley Cup Finals action tonight on ABC15. Can Vegas take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Carolina?

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, June 9; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Red Flag Warnings across Arizona

It's shaping up to be another hot and breezy day in the Valley. We're looking at a high of 106º with afternoon gusts up to 20 mph. Tomorrow, sunny and hotter with a high of 108º.

Chandler police say multiple people have been arrested after a weekend home invasion left two people injured.

Police were first called to a home near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road around 6 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a burglary.

Two people were found at the home, one with injuries from an assault and another with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims reported that three people broke into their home, and investigators identified three suspects, including two juveniles, who were linked to another incident nearby.

Multiple arrested after Chandler home invasion leaves two hurt

You may have never noticed the cameras lining many Valley streets tracking every car that drives by.

Automated license plate readers, like those made by Flock Safety, capture images of vehicles and transmit them to computer servers. Using artificial intelligence, data is extracted, including license plate numbers, color, make, and model. Some cameras can even identify bumper stickers, dents, and other characteristics.

That data is saved to the cloud for police use.

Records obtained by ABC15 detail how the cameras are used and who has access to the tracking data — including a controversial federal law enforcement agency.

Your car is being tracked. Here's who can access that data in Arizona

Arizona education leaders have approved more than $4.1 million to pay for additional security staffing throughout Mesa Public Schools, the largest school district in the state.

The award, which covers funding for school resource officers (SROs) at 81 campuses, comes at a critical time for administrators tasked with protecting more than 59,000 students. Allen Moore, director of school security for Mesa Public Schools, said the renewed funding from the Arizona Department of Education will support 19 SROs through the state’s School Safety Program.

“I was very relieved when I learned we’d gotten the award,” Moore said.

The grant, which includes approval for 22 school counselors, draws personnel from both the Mesa Police Department and Chandler. Administrators say that overwhelming support from parents, staff and students underscores how vital school safety is to the district’s mission.

Arizona Department of Education awards $4.1 million for Mesa school security

Most wedding days begin with hair appointments and final checklists, but for one Gilbert couple, Kasie Joyner and Matt Sopha, theirs started with 13.1 miles.

Before saying “I do” this spring, the longtime runners laced up for the GOVX San Diego Half Marathon, completing the race together just hours before walking down the aisle.

Running has long been part of their relationship. The couple has now completed the San Diego half-marathon nine times, and after last year’s race, they decided to plan their wedding around the event itself.

This year, wearing matching “bride” and “groom” race shirts, the pair crossed the finish line side by side before celebrating with friends, family, and even members of their wedding party who joined them on the course.

Gilbert couple adds half-marathon to wedding celebration