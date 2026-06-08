WATCH: Gilbert couple adds half-marathon to wedding celebration

GILBERT, AZ — Most wedding days begin with hair appointments and final checklists, but for one Gilbert couple, Kasie Joyner and Matt Sopha, theirs started with 13.1 miles.

Before saying “I do” this spring, the longtime runners laced up for the GOVX San Diego Half Marathon, completing the race together just hours before walking down the aisle.

Running has long been part of their relationship. The couple has now completed the San Diego half-marathon nine times, and after last year’s race, they decided to plan their wedding around the event itself.

This year, wearing matching “bride” and “groom” race shirts, the pair crossed the finish line side by side before celebrating with friends, family, and even members of their wedding party who joined them on the course.

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