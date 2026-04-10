AM Roundup: AZ leaders talk ICE facility overcrowding, Ian Mitcham found guilty, Queen Creek measles exposure

We've finally made it to Friday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, April 10; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm end to the week before our next cool down arrives

It's a warm end to the week with highs climbing into the mid-90s, nearly ten degrees above average for early April. But change is coming. Cooler air moves in for the weekend, dropping highs into the 80s, and a few morning showers are possible Saturday.

A jury has found Ian Mitcham guilty on first-degree murder, sexual assault and burglary charges in the 2015 death of Allison Feldman.

Sentencing will occur at a future date for Mitcham. Court proceedings are expected to continue on April 15 to review the aggravating factors in the case.

Allison's family has been fighting for justice in her case for over a decade.

Murdered inside her home

Feb. 17, 2026, marked 11 years since Allison Feldman's family last heard from the 31-year-old.

The University of Arizona graduate was found dead in her Scottsdale home the next day.

Back in 2015, people in the Scottsdale community were left scared after Allison was found brutally murdered in her Scottsdale home.

Ian Mitcham found guilty in 2015 murder of Scottsdale woman Allison Feldman

Owners of dozens of mobile homes have until the end of the month to pick up and leave a park in Mesa off McKellips Road.

High moving estimates are forcing many residents to leave their homes behind and start over, as quotes to move are thousands of dollars more than what the state’s relocation fund covers.

Felicia Donnelly put her heart into making her 1970s double-wide her home.

Then, an eviction notice showed up with a 180-day notice for everyone to pack up before the end of April.

"They had told us they sold the park and they were going to fix it up, take all the old trailers out, make it nice again so it was a nice place to live, and then two months later, we got an eviction saying they're going to build condos here," Donnelly said.

In this case, residents have two options: relocate or abandon their homes.

The Arizona Department of Housing has a relocation fund that was increased in 2023. It provides $12,500 to move a single-wide or up to $20,000 for a double-wide, both paid directly to the contractor.

Mesa mobile home park closing, high moving costs force residents to abandon homes

Three Arizona congress members paid an ICE facility at Mesa Gateway Airport a surprise visit on Thursday night, and what they say they witnessed at the facility is "unacceptable."

Democrats Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari, and Adelita Grijalva say they showed up at the facility unannounced around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

"What we saw inside this facility was shocking," Stanton said. "People lying on the floor next to each other side by side by side on a concrete floor."

Ansari said that there were more people in each room than what was posted as the maximum capacity for the rooms.

"Absolutely shameful that the United States government, funded by our taxpayer dollars, is allowing this to happen," Ansari said. "Massive overcrowding. Rooms that have a capacity for 21 people, and it clearly says that on the top of each room, filled with 40 to 50 people, body to body."

Ansari and Grijalva each talked about how detainees tried to speak to them through the walls about issues they were facing.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health confirmed a measles case in a Valley resident with exposures in Queen Creek, prompting health officials to identify public exposure sites.

Officials say this case is not linked to previous measles cases in the county and has no known source of exposure.

Measles is a highly infectious virus that can linger in the air for up to two hours. Approximately 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected.

MCDPH identified three public exposure sites in Queen Creek.

Shutterstock Stock image of a person with measles.