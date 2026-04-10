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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm end to the week before our next cool down arrives

Phoenix is staying in the 90s for the rest of the week as temperatures continue to run around 10 degrees above normal. But, changes are on the way as back-to-back storm systems approach Arizona.
Warm end to the week before our next cool down arrives
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PHOENIX — Phoenix is facing another day in the 90s as temperatures continue to run around 10 degrees above normal.

But, changes are on the way as back-to-back storm systems approach Arizona.

The first storm system will clip by this weekend, bringing more clouds, cooler air and a chance of spotty showers to parts of Arizona.

Here in the Valley, a few spotty showers are possible early Saturday morning with the first storm system, then again on Monday and early Tuesday as a second, colder storm system moves in from the northwest.

Winds will pick up, too. Expect breezy conditions over the next few days as these storm systems pass by.

Wind Advisories take effect today along the Colorado River Valley in Mohave County. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.

Increased winds and dry conditions will lead to heightened wildfire danger across southeastern Arizona.

Fire Weather Watches are in effect on Sunday from Casa Grande south to the Mexican border and across southeastern Arizona to the New Mexican border. Watch out for gusts near 40 mph.

The cooler air flowing in with these storms will drop Valley temperatures into the 80s Saturday and Sunday and into the upper 70s by the start of next week.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.38" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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