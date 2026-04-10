'Shocking:' Three Arizona congress members describe overcrowding at ICE facility at Mesa Gateway Airport

MESA, AZ — Three Arizona congress members paid an ICE facility at Mesa Gateway Airport a surprise visit on Thursday night, and what they say they witnessed at the facility is "unacceptable."

Democrats Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari, and Adelita Grijalva say they showed up at the facility unannounced around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

"What we saw inside this facility was shocking," Stanton said. "People lying on the floor next to each other side by side by side on a concrete floor."

Ansari said that there were more people in each room than what was posted as the maximum capacity for the rooms.

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"Absolutely shameful that the United States government, funded by our taxpayer dollars, is allowing this to happen," Ansari said. "Massive overcrowding. Rooms that have a capacity for 21 people, and it clearly says that on the top of each room, filled with 40 to 50 people, body to body."

Ansari and Grijalva each talked about how detainees tried to speak to them through the walls about issues they were facing.

"There's no way we can treat animals like this," said Grijalva. "These people deserve better, and we should do better."

"ICE is breaking any possible standard of human dignity," said Ansari.

The elected officials each said they have written letters to DHS asking questions about ICE detainment center issues, and they say that none of them have received responses.

We have reached out to ICE for comment on the visit from the three Arizona congress members. We have not yet heard back.