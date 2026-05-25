Man seriously hurt after shooting at west Phoenix house party Friday night

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after a shooting at a house party Friday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the home near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road around 10:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them two groups exchanged gunfire as the gathering was breaking up.

A 21-year-old man was reportedly hit by the gunfire and was driven to the hospital.

The man is in critical but stable condition.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit a tip anonymously at their website.