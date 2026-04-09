Maricopa County public health officials confirm a measles case in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Maricopa County Department of Public Health confirmed a measles case in a Valley resident in Queen Creek, prompting health officials to identify public exposure sites.

Officials say this case is not linked to previous measles cases in the county and has no known source of exposure.

Measles is a highly infectious virus that can linger in the air for up to two hours. Approximately 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected.

MCDPH identified three public exposure sites in Queen Creek.

People who were at the following locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed and should watch for symptoms:



Costco at 20260 S. Ellsworth Road on April 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Individuals should watch for symptoms through April 25.



Walmart at 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road on April 4, 2026, from 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Individuals should watch for symptoms through April 26.



Generation Church Queen Creek at Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary on April 5, 2026, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Individuals should watch for symptoms through April 27.

Health officials advise anyone at these locations during the listed times to check their vaccination status. People who have not had measles or received the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine may not be protected and should talk with a healthcare provider.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days. Symptoms include a high fever over 101 degrees, red and watery eyes, cough, runny nose, and a red, raised, and blotchy rash. The rash usually begins on the face at the hairline and moves down the body.

If symptoms develop, individuals should stay at home and call a healthcare provider to seek medical care and testing. Patients should call ahead to report possible measles exposure to avoid exposing others.

Residents can check their immunization records through the Arizona Department of Health Services or contact the MCDPH CARES Team for assistance.