Three found dead, including two children, after connected shootings in Glendale and Phoenix

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale and Phoenix police are investigating a series of connected shootings that began overnight near 59th Avenue and Bell Road and ended at a home in Phoenix where officers found three people dead, including two children.

According to Glendale authorities, officers responded just after midnight Monday to a bar near 59th Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a shooting. Before officers arrived, a man told dispatchers his wife had shot at him at the location.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, who police say was not the suspect, who had been shot in the back of her head. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Investigators say the man told officers his wife arrived at the bar, opened fire and then fled the scene.

A short time later, the man reportedly began receiving text messages from the suspect claiming she was going to harm their children. He then told officers she was with the children at a home near 48th Avenue and Paradise Lane in Phoenix.

Authorities say the man later received a photo showing one of the children bleeding from the head. Glendale and Phoenix officers then responded to the home where they found the suspect and both children dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Phoenix police have taken over the homicide investigation at the Paradise Lane home, while Glendale detectives continue investigating the shooting scene near Bell Road.