AM Roundup: AZ firefighter dies, Tempe July 4th changes, what immigration rulings could mean in AZ

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday and last day of June! We're heading for a long holiday weekend — you can make it!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, June 30; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Fire danger, poor air quality continue across Arizona

The Valley catches a break as June winds down. Highs top out at 102º today. That's five degrees below average for late June. Expect breezy conditions as well, with gusts up to 30 mph.

The United States Department of the Interior has identified three firefighters who were killed in a wildfire near the Colorado-Utah border over the weekend, including one firefighter from Arizona.

The firefighters were killed while battling the Knowles Fire as part of the Rifle Helitack crew, officials say.

One firefighter who was killed was identified as 27-year-old Nick Hutcherson, of Glendale, who was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest.

Firefighters Emily Barker, 38, of Michigan, and Sydney Watson, 26, of Alabama, were also killed.

Two other firefighters were injured.

A procession was held for the firefighters on Sunday in the Grand Junction, Colorado, area.

Firefighter from Glendale among three killed while battling Knowles Fire near Colorado-Utah border

Recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions could impact hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the country, with yet another major ruling expected Tuesday.

Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled in Mullen v. Doe that the Department of Homeland Security has the authority to end what’s known as Temporary Protected Status, TPS, not the judicial branch.

Congress created Temporary Protected Status in 1990 “to provide short-term humanitarian relief for aliens who cannot safely return to their home countries.”

The decision directly impacts more than 330,000 Haitian and 6,000 Syrian immigrants who came under TPS status over the past two decades.

What major immigration rulings could mean for those in Arizona

This year's 'Tempe 4th of July Celebration' will be held once again at the Tempe Diablo Stadium.

The city initially scheduled the 2026 celebration at Tempe Town Lake on the Fourth of July, featuring live music, food trucks, water slides, a beer garden, and a fireworks display lighting up the sky, with tickets available for purchase. However, plans have now been updated, and those who have purchased tickets to the event “will soon receive an email with refund information,” as announced by the city.

According to a news release by the city, the relocation of the event is due to “unforeseen circumstances with the company contracted to produce the event.” The news release says, “On Tuesday, June 23, Allure Event Company notified the City of Tempe that they would be unable to proceed with the production of this year’s event at Tempe Beach Park.”

You can read the city’s full statement right here.

Tempe relocates ‘Fourth of July Celebration’ to Tempe Diablo Stadium

After 30 years at Highland High School, teacher Bob Allen isn't being celebrated for what he taught in the classroom.

He's being celebrated for what he inspired outside of it.

Allen built a student service-learning program from the ground up that has generated more than 650,000 volunteer hours across the Valley and helped facilitate nearly 17,000 blood donations.

Along the way, thousands of students discovered a passion for helping others and, in some cases, even found their future careers.

How a retiring Arizona teacher inspired 650K hours of student service