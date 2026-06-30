MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Fire danger, poor air quality continue across Arizona

PHOENIX — High fire danger sticks with us this week across parts of Arizona.

Red Flag Warnings continue for eastern Coconino County, along with much of Navajo and Apache counties. Wind gusts there could top 40 mph.

With fire risk this high, please hold off on any outdoor burning. Don't toss cigarettes from your vehicle, and double-check that nothing is dragging from your car that could throw sparks.

Air quality is an issue for parts of northern Arizona too. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Flagstaff, Williams and Munds Park through Tuesday.

With poor air quality, breathing may be difficult for children, older adults and anyone with respiratory issues such as asthma or COPD. Limit time outside, carpool, telecommute, or use mass transit. Reduce the use of gasoline-powered equipment, or save it for later in the day.

So what's driving all this wind?

An area of low pressure is digging into the western U.S. That system hangs around through midweek before it lifts out, letting a ridge of high pressure build in from the south later this week.

Until then, temperatures stay just a touch below average. Valley highs hold in the lower 100s, but by this weekend, the heat starts cranking back up, eventually reaching the 110s after the Fourth of July.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.62" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.02" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

