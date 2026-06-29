WATCH: How a retiring Arizona teacher inspired 650K hours of student service

GILBERT, AZ — After 30 years at Highland High School, teacher Bob Allen isn't being celebrated for what he taught in the classroom.

He's being celebrated for what he inspired outside of it.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Allen built a student service-learning program from the ground up that's generated more than 650,000 volunteer hours across the Valley and helped facilitate nearly 17,000 blood donations.

Along the way, thousands of students discovered a passion for helping others and, in some cases, even found their future careers.

Now, as Allen prepares to retire, we'll look back on the extraordinary impact of one educator whose greatest lesson may have been that making a difference starts with showing up.

It's a story about service, leadership, and a legacy that will continue long after the final bell rings.

Watch Cameron Polom's report in the video player above.