AM Roundup: 2 dead in Peoria homicide, AZ storm system, crash victim remembered

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona! Be careful of anyone trying to play tricks on you this April Fools' Day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, April 1; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm system bringing wind, rain and cooler air to the state

Rain, wind, and cooler air are on the way for the Valley this morning. Showers will be light and brief, and mostly clearing out by noon. Highs stay in the mid-80s today, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Derek:

Kidcaster Derek gives your Wednesday morning forecast from Phoenix Children's hospital

One minor has died, and multiple children are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Peoria.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peoria police officers responded to a crash in the area of Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Officials say one vehicle was occupied by five minors, four of them were taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

One of the minors was ejected from the vehicle. Another juvenile passenger was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have since confirmed that the minors in the vehicle attended school at Basis Peoria.

Minor dies, three others critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Peoria

Peoria police say a homicide investigation is underway at a home near 83rd Avenue and Jomax Road after a man admitted to killing his parents.

Police initially responded to the home after 6 p.m. on Tuesday when they say a man called authorities saying he had just killed his parents.

When first responders arrived, they found the caller and two victims, who were dead inside the home.

Peoria police say there is no danger to the public.

A former Pinal County Sheriff's Office employee who lost his arm in a crash says he discovered the disability coverage he thought he was paying for never existed.

Zachary Monticello rejoined the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in 2023. Months later, on July 27, 2024, his life changed in an instant.

"When I was navigating that curve, my side-by-side slid," Monticello said.

While driving his UTV, a crash pinned him under his UTV until strangers pulled him free.

He was airlifted to Chandler Regional Medical Center, where he spent 56 of the next 90 days. He underwent 12 surgeries in just those first 90 days and ultimately lost his right arm.

Monticello has never hidden the full picture of that night, admitting he had three drinks before getting behind the wheel and court records indicate Monticello pled guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge.

"I never withheld that fact. I knew what I did. I knew that there were consequences of my actions and I was willing to face those," Monticello said.

While fighting through recovery, he discovered a separate problem.

According to a notice of claim filed against the county, when Monticello rejoined PCSO to become a detention officer on Nov. 29, 2023, the offer letter explicitly promised his "benefits will continue as is.” The notice of claim says Monticello had previously had long-term disability coverage for both on-duty and off-duty injuries under the Arizona State Retirement System.

Monticello transitioned to the Corrections Officer Retirement Plan. He says his enrollment packet stated he would be entitled to the same disability benefits, and his pay stubs showed deductions for disability coverage.

Former PCSO employee considering legal action over disability benefits

A 52-year-old Glendale woman and mother died over the weekend after a crash on SR-51 near Bell Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Friends say Leticia Favazzo was on her way home from work and stopped her car on the highway when another car hit hers. Police say she died at the hospital. Friends are mourning the sudden loss of Favazzo, a mother with two kids, a wife, and a woman they described as a light in their lives.

"I never saw her without a smile on her face. And if she saw you without a smile, she made sure to give you a hug, and it was important to her that people felt good,” Amanda Flora said.

Flora was Favazzo's neighbor and became a close friend over more than a decade.

"She was very special to me. She was my son’s other mom. And I'm her son’s other mom. I just hope I can live up to her standards," Flora said emotionally.

According to Flora, Favazzo worked at a Mastro’s restaurant for about a decade, working her way up from bussing tables. Flora said Favazzo was all in at work, with her friends and above all, with her family.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help Favazzo's husband and two children as they navigate life without her.

Friends remember Glendale mother who died in crash on SR 51