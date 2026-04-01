Son admits to killing parents in Peoria home, homicide investigation underway

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a homicide investigation is underway at a home near 83rd Avenue and Jomax Road after a man admitted to killing his parents.

Police initially responded to the home after 6 p.m. on Tuesday when they say a man called authorities saying he had just killed his parents.

When first responders arrived, they found the caller and two victims, who were dead inside the home.

The victims were identified as 63-year-old Fraser "Scott" Turk and 56-year-old Tina Turk.

The couple's son, 29-year-old Jonathan Turk, is in custody and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

While clearing the home, officers found a hammer and a knife with apparent blood, according to court documents.

Peoria police say there is no danger to the public.

Rob Cagnetta, a longtime friend of the family, says the deaths came as a complete shock.

“They were great people, they were always there for you, always willing to lend a hand,” Cagnetta said. “No matter what was needed, Scott and Tina were there for you. I don’t want the tragedy of this to mask what kind of people they were.”

Cagnetta says Scott and Tina were the kind of couple everyone aspired to be and wants them remembered for the impact they had on the people around them.

“We’ve really lost two people that cared about the community. Scott was a physician's assistant. Tina was a nurse," Cagnetta said. “It comes as a complete and total shock that this would happen."

Court documents state Scott and Tina Turk had filed multiple mental health petitions for their son in the past.