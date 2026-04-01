MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big cool-down across Arizona to wrap-up the week

PHOENIX — Our big cool-down has arrived!
Temperatures are dropping all across Arizona as colder air settles in behind our latest storm.
Here in the Valley, high temperatures dropped into the 80s for the first time in weeks and we'll stay in the 80s Thursday and Friday too.
We'll have breezy winds and passing clouds at times, but no chances for rain heading into Easter weekend.
With high pressure building in again, temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 90s by Easter Sunday.
2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.26" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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