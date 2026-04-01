Former PCSO employee considering legal action over disability benefits 

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A former Pinal County Sheriff's Office employee who lost his arm in a crash says he discovered the disability coverage he thought he was paying for never existed.

Zachary Monticello rejoined the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in 2023. Months later, on July 27, 2024, his life changed in an instant.

"When I was navigating that curve, my side-by-side slid," Monticello said.

While driving his UTV, a crash pinned him under his UTV until strangers pulled him free.

"I do believe somebody was looking out for me that night," Monticello said.

He was airlifted to Chandler Regional Medical Center, where he spent 56 of the next 90 days. He underwent 12 surgeries in just those first 90 days and ultimately lost his right arm.

Monticello has never hidden the full picture of that night, admitting he had three drinks before getting behind the wheel and court records indicate Monticello pled guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge.

"I never withheld that fact. I knew what I did. I knew that there were consequences of my actions and I was willing to face those," Monticello said.

While fighting through recovery, he discovered a separate problem.

"I was under the assumption that I was covered," Monticello said.

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According to a notice of claim filed against the county, when Monticello rejoined PCSO to become a detention officer on Nov. 29, 2023, the offer letter explicitly promised his "benefits will continue as is.” The notice of claim says Monticello had previously had long-term disability coverage for both on-duty and off-duty injuries under the Arizona State Retirement System.

Monticello transitioned to the Corrections Officer Retirement Plan. He says his enrollment packet stated he would be entitled to the same disability benefits, and his pay stubs showed deductions for disability coverage.

After his off-duty crash, Monticello was initially told he had disability coverage. He was later informed the plan provides no coverage for off-duty injuries, contradicting the county's written assurances per the notice of claim.

The notice of claim accuses Pinal County of promissory estoppel, negligent misrepresentation, fraudulent inducement, and breach of contract. The claim states Monticello suffered a total and permanent loss of income, substantial emotional and financial distress, and ongoing care expenses. Monticello says the result of outdated paperwork provided to employees.

"So how many people did Pinal County Sheriff's Office hire between 2018 and 2023 that provided that same paperwork and don't know that this deficiency in coverage exists?" Monticello said.

Last fall, Monticello and his attorneys filed a $2 million notice of claim against the county. He says he still respects his former colleagues and insists the legal action is not about a payday.

"Because even if you took my indiscretions, my poor decision-making out of that night, I would find myself in the exact same scenario because the coverage never existed," Monticello said.

His biggest fear now is that another deputy gets hurt and finds out the hard way they don’t have coverage.

"So that nobody else has to live this nightmare. I've been living it for 20 months," Monticello said.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office told ABC15 it does not comment on pending litigation.

Monticello says he would drop the claim tomorrow if he were simply assured that current employees are properly covered.

"I'm not trying to screw anyone over. The only thing that I truly want out of this circumstance is for somebody to step up to the plate and do the right thing," Monticello said.

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