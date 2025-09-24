Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

WNBA Playoffs game forces Jonas Brothers to reschedule PHX Arena show

'All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date'
DO NOT DELETE- Blue BKG.png
AP
DO NOT DELETE- Blue BKG.png
Posted

PHOENIX — A major Valley concert has been pushed back due to a scheduling conflict with the Semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena.

The Phoenix Mercury, who played their fourth game in seven days on Tuesday, will host Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Friday night.

Game 4 of the Semifinals is then scheduled to take place at PHX Arena at 5 p.m. on Sunday, which was the original date of the Jonas Brothers concert.

PHX Arena announced Wednesday that due to the WNBA games, the Jonas Brothers will now be performing at the arena on Monday, Sept. 29, rather than the originally scheduled date of Sunday.

"All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date," PHX Arena said in a post on Instagram, also noting that some tickets are still available.

The Jonas Brothers will be taking the stage with Boys Like Girls as special guests. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

More Things to Do stories:
The Village renderings

Local News

New renderings of The Village, showing redevelopment of former Metrocenter Mall

abc15.com staff
Vai Resort construction

Things To Do

When will Glendale's VAI Resort open? Officials no longer offering specific date

Ashley Loose
Screenshot 2025-09-24 at 4.41.01 AM.png

Things To Do

Arizona Diamondbacks Race Against Cancer 5K returns to Chase Field

Kaley O'Kelley

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen