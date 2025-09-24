WNBA Playoffs game forces Jonas Brothers to reschedule PHX Arena show

PHOENIX — A major Valley concert has been pushed back due to a scheduling conflict with the Semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena.

The Phoenix Mercury, who played their fourth game in seven days on Tuesday, will host Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Friday night.

Game 4 of the Semifinals is then scheduled to take place at PHX Arena at 5 p.m. on Sunday, which was the original date of the Jonas Brothers concert.

PHX Arena announced Wednesday that due to the WNBA games, the Jonas Brothers will now be performing at the arena on Monday, Sept. 29, rather than the originally scheduled date of Sunday.

"All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date," PHX Arena said in a post on Instagram, also noting that some tickets are still available.

The Jonas Brothers will be taking the stage with Boys Like Girls as special guests. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.