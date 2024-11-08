WHAT TO KNOW: NASCAR Championship Weekend highlights big weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — Roger Penske already won two sports car championships this season and heads to Phoenix Raceway with two chances to win a third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title with both Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in the winner-take-all season finale.

The two Penske drivers will try to make it three consecutive Cup titles for “The Captain,” who won the 2022 title with Logano and last year's championship with Blaney.

They are up against Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing, one of two teams embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR. The first hearing in the case was Monday and a federal judge promised a ruling on a preliminary injunction by Friday, the same day NASCAR hits the track at Phoenix for its first practice of the weekend.

And then there's William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports, who made the field over Christopher Bell when NASCAR ruled Bell had committed a safety violation in riding the wall Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

All said, it is a pair of Fords from Team Penske against the Toyota from 23XI and a Chevrolet from Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR's winningest team in history. The highest-finishing driver among the four title contenders will be crowned champion.

There will be more happening at Phoenix Raceway than just the races. Nelly will perform at a pre-race party on Sunday. The concert is free for anyone with an infield GA ticket or infield experience ticket.

Tickets are sold out but can be purchased on their official resale website Seak Geek starting at about $90.

Race time on Sunday is at 1 p.m.

Folks heading to the race can expect extra traffic on the roads on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals will play at State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets.

Tickets are still available for Sunday's game. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m.

Folks heading to and from the events from the East Valley will have to deal with weekend road construction depending on which route they take.

Interstate 10 eastbound will be closed from the Mini-Stack at SR 51 to US 60 in Tempe. ADOT recommends those who can to use the Loop 202 South Mountain around the closure area.

🚧 I-10 EB closed between the SR 51 "Mini-Stack" interchange and US 60

🚧 Loop 202 WB (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Dr and I-10/SR 51 "Mini-Stack" interchange



Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/B1Hkx4icoA pic.twitter.com/dNKE1l9lxq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 8, 2024

Later on Sunday, the Phoenix Suns will play host to the Sacramento Kings at the Footprint Center downtown.

Tickets are still available for the game that tips off around 6 p.m.

The I-10 closure could also impact those coming in from the East Valley for the Suns game, along with a closure of I-17 in north Phoenix.

ASU Sun Devil Football will also be at home this weekend, and tickets are still available.

Saturday, the team will play host to the University of Central Florida in a Big 12 conference showdown.

With kickoff at 5 p.m., fans heading west when they leave the stadium will have to go around a closure on the Loop 202 between Priest Drive and I-10.

There are plenty of other events happening around the Valley besides the professional sporting events.

