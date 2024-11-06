Things to do: Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest, NASCAR, AZ Fall Festival, Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on November 8-10.

Friday, November 8

The Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest

When: Thursday - Saturday

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $15-$20

The Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest kicks off at Chase Field on November 7-9! The three-day rodeo fest brings together the best of rodeo and music. Enjoy world-class rodeo with music performances by Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Turnpike Troubadours, Hank Williams Jr., and Whiskey Myers. Come see the best in the world compete for their piece of a Million Dollar Payout and experience the biggest rodeo to ever happen in The Valley of the Sun! Concerts will immediately follow the rodeo action each night.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest

Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic

When: Friday at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Saturday at 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Mesa

Cost: Free Admission | Tasting tickets will be $2 each

Get ready for a mouthwatering weekend at the Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic, where food, fun, and community come together for an unforgettable BBQ experience! Whether you're a BBQ enthusiast or love great food, this event has something for everyone.

Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic



NASCAR Championship Weekend

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Raceway

Cost: Tickets starting at $65

Experience the thrill of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship returning to Phoenix Raceway this weekend! NASCAR Championship Weekend will feature four championship races in three days. Friday will be a doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series West championship race and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Saturday will have the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship and Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship will showcase 4 drivers putting it all on the line for the ultimate title.

Phoenix Raceway

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Country Club

Cost: Daily tickets start at $27.15

The final field has been set for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club, where 35 of the top 36 players of the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions season will compete to win both the 35th annual tournament title and the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race.

Stradivarius and the Golden Age of Violins and Guitars

When: Friday - Sunday | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $25 museum admission

Stradivarius and the Golden Age of Violins and Guitars presents more than 70 of the most extraordinary and sought-after string instruments from iconic European makers of the 16th to the 19th century. Spectacular violins, guitars, lutes, and bows show how exceptionally skilled makers elevated fine string instruments into timeless masterpieces that remain astonishing today.

Marco Antonio Solís: Eternamente Agradecido World Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Mexican music icon Marco Antonio Solís is bringing his acclaimed Eternamente Agradecido World Tour to the United States this summer, making a stop at Footprint Center on November 8.

Saturday, November 9

Arizona Fall Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Celebrate what makes Arizona special! The Arizona Fall Festival is the ultimate gathering of locals and businesses from across the valley, making it the largest certified local event around. This free, family-friendly and dog-friendly festival showcases everything we love about Arizona.

College Football: UCF vs. ASU

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $25

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $62

Tom Segura

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $44.50

One of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, is hitting the road for the second leg of his latest global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together – including a stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on November 9.

AEG Worldwide / Footprint Center

Sunday, November 10

New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) is introduced before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Eric Gay/AP Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots past San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Frank Valli & The Four Seasons

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $49

