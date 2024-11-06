Things to do: Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest, NASCAR, AZ Fall Festival, Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on November 8-10.
Friday, November 8
The Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest
When: Thursday - Saturday
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $15-$20
The Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest kicks off at Chase Field on November 7-9! The three-day rodeo fest brings together the best of rodeo and music. Enjoy world-class rodeo with music performances by Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Turnpike Troubadours, Hank Williams Jr., and Whiskey Myers. Come see the best in the world compete for their piece of a Million Dollar Payout and experience the biggest rodeo to ever happen in The Valley of the Sun! Concerts will immediately follow the rodeo action each night.
When: Friday at 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Saturday at 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Mesa
Cost: Free Admission | Tasting tickets will be $2 each
Get ready for a mouthwatering weekend at the Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic, where food, fun, and community come together for an unforgettable BBQ experience! Whether you're a BBQ enthusiast or love great food, this event has something for everyone.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: Tickets starting at $65
Experience the thrill of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship returning to Phoenix Raceway this weekend! NASCAR Championship Weekend will feature four championship races in three days. Friday will be a doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series West championship race and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Saturday will have the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship and Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship will showcase 4 drivers putting it all on the line for the ultimate title.
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Country Club
Cost: Daily tickets start at $27.15
The final field has been set for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club, where 35 of the top 36 players of the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions season will compete to win both the 35th annual tournament title and the season-long Charles Schwab Cup race.
Stradivarius and the Golden Age of Violins and Guitars
When: Friday - Sunday | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $25 museum admission
Stradivarius and the Golden Age of Violins and Guitars presents more than 70 of the most extraordinary and sought-after string instruments from iconic European makers of the 16th to the 19th century. Spectacular violins, guitars, lutes, and bows show how exceptionally skilled makers elevated fine string instruments into timeless masterpieces that remain astonishing today.
Marco Antonio Solís: Eternamente Agradecido World Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $55
Mexican music icon Marco Antonio Solís is bringing his acclaimed Eternamente Agradecido World Tour to the United States this summer, making a stop at Footprint Center on November 8.
Saturday, November 9
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Celebrate what makes Arizona special! The Arizona Fall Festival is the ultimate gathering of locals and businesses from across the valley, making it the largest certified local event around. This free, family-friendly and dog-friendly festival showcases everything we love about Arizona.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $25
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $62
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $44.50
One of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, is hitting the road for the second leg of his latest global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together – including a stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on November 9.
Sunday, November 10
New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 2:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30
Frank Valli & The Four Seasons
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $49
