Valley April events feature Track n Tunes, Disney on Ice, the Maricopa County Fair, and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Celebrate spring with carnival rides, free events, and sports this season!

ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make fun plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!

Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Monthly special on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!

Check out the lineup below:

Track N Tunes

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is on track for some fun! The Scottsdale-themed train park is kicking off its free concert series this month! Event location: 7301 E Indian Bend Rd in Scottsdale. Date to save: Every Saturday starting April 25 until May 30.

Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures

Event location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale. Dates to save: April 16-19



Monster Jam

Event location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale. Date to save: Saturday, April 25.



Maricopa County Fair

Event location: AZ Exposition & State Fairgrounds [1826 West McDowell Road] in Phoenix. Dates to save: It’s two weekends of fun on April 3-5 and April 9-12.



Easter at Orbit Church

Orbit Church, in partnership with the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFCCF), is hosting an Easter egg hunt with bounce houses, crafts, food trucks, a helicopter drop of over 30,000 easter eggs, and other family activities. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. You can register right here, as noted by event officials. Date to save: Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event location: Great Hearts Roosevelt [555 S Jackrabbit Trail] in Buckeye.



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