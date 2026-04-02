Valley April events feature Track n Tunes, Disney on Ice, the Maricopa County Fair, and more

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Celebrate spring with carnival rides, free events, and sports this season!
ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make fun plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Watch the ABC15 Things To Do Monthly special on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!
Check out the lineup below:
- Track N Tunes
- McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is on track for some fun! The Scottsdale-themed train park is kicking off its free concert series this month!
- Event location: 7301 E Indian Bend Rd in Scottsdale.
- Date to save: Every Saturday starting April 25 until May 30.
- Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures
- Event location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale.
- Dates to save: April 16-19
- Monster Jam
- Event location: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.
- Date to save: Saturday, April 25.
- Maricopa County Fair
- Event location: AZ Exposition & State Fairgrounds [1826 West McDowell Road] in Phoenix.
- Dates to save: It’s two weekends of fun on April 3-5 and April 9-12.
More Things to Do stories:
- Easter at Orbit Church
- Orbit Church, in partnership with the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFCCF), is hosting an Easter egg hunt with bounce houses, crafts, food trucks, a helicopter drop of over 30,000 easter eggs, and other family activities. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. You can register right here, as noted by event officials.
- Date to save: Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Event location: Great Hearts Roosevelt [555 S Jackrabbit Trail] in Buckeye.
RELATED: 2026 Easter events and egg hunts in Phoenix, Mesa, Peoria, and other parts of the Valley
- Junk in the Trunk Vintage Artisan Market
- Dates to save: April 24-26
- Event location: WestWorld of Scottsdale - North Hall [16601 N Pima Rd].
- Arizona State Fan Fest
- Date to save: Friday, April 17, from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Event location: Mountain America Stadium [500 E Veterans Way] in Tempe.
NCAA Women’s Final Four related events
While the final four games of the 2026 Women's March Madness Tournament are taking place at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, there's more fun to be had outside of the court. :
- Tourney Town
- Check out a free festival with special appearances from athletes and celebrities, games and contests, giveaways, displays, photo opportunities, food, and merchandise.
- When: Thursday, April 2 - Sunday, April 5 (Thursday: 12 - 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
- Where: Phoenix Convention Center
- Beyond the Baseline
- Listen to talks, panels, and guest speakers offering an inside look at the women in sports, business, networking, inspiration, and more.
- When: Thursday, April 2 - Sunday, April 5
- Where: Phoenix Convention Center (inside Tourney Town)
- Four It All Fest
- Enjoy live music, food trucks, Final Four watch parties, and more.
- When: Thursday, April 2 - Sunday, April 5 (Thursday: 12 - 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. - end of the second Women’s Semifinal Game; Saturday: 9 a.m. - end of the 2nd Men’s Semifinal Game; Sunday: 9 a.m. - End of the Women’s National Championship Game)
- Where: Outside of Tourney Town at the Phoenix Convention Center (on Third Street between Monroe and Washington streets)
FULL GUIDE: Free fun for fans in Downtown Phoenix for NCAA Women’s Final Four event
- Tourney Town