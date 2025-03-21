Watch Now
Tucson Military Vehicle Museum opens Friday

TUCSON, AZ — History comes to life as the Tucson Military Vehicle Museum officially opens its doors to the public.

Located next to the Pima Air & Space Museum, this new attraction features more than 60 military vehicles, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery, and amphibious assault vehicles.

Unlike most museums, many of the exhibits are hands-on, allowing visitors to get up close and even touch the vehicles on display.

A highlight of the collection is 21 fully restored U.S. and British World War II vehicles. Additional contributions from the National Museums of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and others make for a diverse display of modern and historic military assets.

Operated by the nonprofit Arizona Aerospace Foundation, the museum also has plans to expand with live demonstrations and interactive ride-and-drive experiences in the future.

The Tucson Military Vehicle Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last admission at 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

