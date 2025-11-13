Things to do: ZZ Top, Rick Steves, Phoenix Pizza Festival, ASU Homecoming, Cards, Suns & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on November 14-16.
Friday, November 14
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Country Club
Cost: Tickets start around $35
The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is the final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season and the third and final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, used to determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion. The 2025 tournament is scheduled for November 10-16 at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront
Cost: Free event
Canal Convergence is an internationally recognized, free, ten-night public art event that takes over the Scottsdale Waterfront each November. This entirely outdoor, immersive event features large-scale, light-based artworks, as well as educational workshops, family-friendly activities, art and history tours, live music and dance performances, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and more! Check it out until November 16.
Rick Steves’ Europe with Phoenix Symphony
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $62
Rick Steves joins the Phoenix Symphony for a musical journey across Europe, blending his historical expertise with 19th-century anthems by composers like Grieg, Verdi, and Wagner. The concert celebrates national pride, culminating in Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, Europe’s anthem, accompanied by evocative video imagery from each country.
Fall Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Avenue of the Fountains & Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills
Cost: Free event
Fountain Hills Festival of Arts has been a celebrated tradition for over 40 years, taking place each November and again in the spring. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sonoran Desert and one of the world’s tallest fountains, this juried art festival is a signature event in the community of Fountain Hills. The festival showcases hundreds of artists from across the country, offering a wide variety of fine art, crafts, and unique handmade goods. Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, beer and wine gardens, and a family-friendly atmosphere.
When: Friday & Saturday
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free event
Dino’s Git-Down, the largest GM only truck and car show in the country, returns to State Farm Stadium Nov. 14-15. More than 8,000 custom and restored Chevy trucks, custom hot rods, cars and more will be on display. Enjoy live music, dancing, raffles, vendors, and more.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Pool, Scottsdale
Cost: $47 tickets
Give me all your lovin! ZZ TOP is coming to the Talking Stick Resort Pool in Scottsdale on Friday at 8 p.m.
Christian Nodal: PA'L CORA TOUR
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $100
After the resounding success that Chrisitan Nodal has had with his shows in the Mexican Republic so far this year, now comes a great surprise for his audience in the United States, as the “Nodal Tour 2025” will make a stop at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 14!
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
You heard ‘em once, and now it’s time for Round 2! 38 Special is bringing their legendary Southern rock anthems back to The Showroom for another high-energy night you won’t want to miss!
No. 19 Gonzaga vs. Arizona State
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Click here for ticket information
The ASU Sun Devils will host the No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. Tip-off is Friday at 9 p.m.
Saturday, November 15
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: $16 admission
The Phoenix Pizza Festival is topping the charts Nov. 15–16 at Margaret T. Hance Park, serving up hot slices, cold brews, and live tunes all weekend long. It’s a slice of heaven for pizza lovers—so don’t miss your chance to grab a piece of the action!
Homecoming: West Virginia vs. Arizona State
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $30
It's Homecoming! ASU will take on West Virginia at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.
When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Experience the magic of two stages featuring live music, dance, and dynamic performances. Explore captivating art demonstrations, hands-on kids’ activities, a vibrant vendor market, mouthwatering food trucks, and a lively beer and wine garden.
When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Mesa
Cost: $25 admission
Flavors on Main is a self-guided tour of Downtown Mesa’s burgeoning food and beverage scene. Featuring award-winning breweries, eateries, a local distillery, and more, this quarter-mile block provides exceptional flavors for any palate!
Christmas Tree Lighting & Concert
When: 5 p.m.
Where: The Outlets at North Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Join us for the 24th Annual Tree Lighting Concert on Saturday at 5 p.m. Kick off the holiday season with a festive evening featuring the lighting of a 70-foot Christmas tree and live performances from American Idol stars Drew Ryn and Stefan Benz. Experience the magic of the season at this holiday favorite!
Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches w/ guest Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Bryan Adams is heading out on the Roll With The Punches Tour with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo — including a stop at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 15!
Sunday, November 16
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 2:05 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $100
The Arizona Cardinals will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $15
The Phoenix Suns take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.
