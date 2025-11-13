Things to do: ZZ Top, Rick Steves, Phoenix Pizza Festival, ASU Homecoming, Cards, Suns & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on November 14-16.

Friday, November 14

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Country Club

Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is the final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season and the third and final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, used to determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion. The 2025 tournament is scheduled for November 10-16 at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Steven Alker, of New Zealand, hits his tee shot at the fourth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament Nov. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Alker has made nearly as much money in nine months of the PGA Tour Champions as the previous 20 years on six tours. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Canal Convergence

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

Cost: Free event

Canal Convergence is an internationally recognized, free, ten-night public art event that takes over the Scottsdale Waterfront each November. This entirely outdoor, immersive event features large-scale, light-based artworks, as well as educational workshops, family-friendly activities, art and history tours, live music and dance performances, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and more! Check it out until November 16.

Rick Steves’ Europe with Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $62

Rick Steves joins the Phoenix Symphony for a musical journey across Europe, blending his historical expertise with 19th-century anthems by composers like Grieg, Verdi, and Wagner. The concert celebrates national pride, culminating in Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, Europe’s anthem, accompanied by evocative video imagery from each country.

Don Ryan/AP FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, file photo, Rick Steves speaks during an interview in Portland, Ore. Steves' summer travel tips include getting tickets in advance for major attractions so you can skip the line and avoid the crowds, and following local cultural customs to beat the heat, such as taking an afternoon siesta or dining late in the evening when it's cooler. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Fall Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Avenue of the Fountains & Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free event

Fountain Hills Festival of Arts has been a celebrated tradition for over 40 years, taking place each November and again in the spring. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sonoran Desert and one of the world’s tallest fountains, this juried art festival is a signature event in the community of Fountain Hills. The festival showcases hundreds of artists from across the country, offering a wide variety of fine art, crafts, and unique handmade goods. Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, beer and wine gardens, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce

Dino’s Git Down

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free event

Dino’s Git-Down, the largest GM only truck and car show in the country, returns to State Farm Stadium Nov. 14-15. More than 8,000 custom and restored Chevy trucks, custom hot rods, cars and more will be on display. Enjoy live music, dancing, raffles, vendors, and more.

ZZ Top

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Pool, Scottsdale

Cost: $47 tickets

Give me all your lovin! ZZ TOP is coming to the Talking Stick Resort Pool in Scottsdale on Friday at 8 p.m.

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Elwood Francis, left, and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Christian Nodal: PA'L CORA TOUR

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $100

After the resounding success that Chrisitan Nodal has had with his shows in the Mexican Republic so far this year, now comes a great surprise for his audience in the United States, as the “Nodal Tour 2025” will make a stop at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 14!

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP ARCHIVO - Christian Nodal interpreta "Cuando me de la gana" en la 23a entrega anual del Latin Grammy en la arena Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra el 17 de noviembre de 2022, en Las Vegas. Nodal se presentará en un número musical en los Latin Grammy, que se entregarán el 16 de noviembre en Sevilla, España. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello, archivo)

38 Special

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Click here for ticket information

You heard ‘em once, and now it’s time for Round 2! 38 Special is bringing their legendary Southern rock anthems back to The Showroom for another high-energy night you won’t want to miss!

Colin E. Braley/AP Don Barnes, left, and Jerry Riggs, right, from the band .38 Special perform before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

No. 19 Gonzaga vs. Arizona State

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The ASU Sun Devils will host the No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. Tip-off is Friday at 9 p.m.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Saturday, November 15

Phoenix Pizza Fest

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: $16 admission

The Phoenix Pizza Festival is topping the charts Nov. 15–16 at Margaret T. Hance Park, serving up hot slices, cold brews, and live tunes all weekend long. It’s a slice of heaven for pizza lovers—so don’t miss your chance to grab a piece of the action!

Homecoming: West Virginia vs. Arizona State

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $30

It's Homecoming! ASU will take on West Virginia at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims (2) celebrates with wide receiver Malik McClain after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Festival of the Arts

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Experience the magic of two stages featuring live music, dance, and dynamic performances. Explore captivating art demonstrations, hands-on kids’ activities, a vibrant vendor market, mouthwatering food trucks, and a lively beer and wine garden.

Flavors on Main

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Mesa

Cost: $25 admission

Flavors on Main is a self-guided tour of Downtown Mesa’s burgeoning food and beverage scene. Featuring award-winning breweries, eateries, a local distillery, and more, this quarter-mile block provides exceptional flavors for any palate!

Christmas Tree Lighting & Concert

When: 5 p.m.

Where: The Outlets at North Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Join us for the 24th Annual Tree Lighting Concert on Saturday at 5 p.m. Kick off the holiday season with a festive evening featuring the lighting of a 70-foot Christmas tree and live performances from American Idol stars Drew Ryn and Stefan Benz. Experience the magic of the season at this holiday favorite!

Bryan Adams: Roll with the Punches w/ guest Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Bryan Adams is heading out on the Roll With The Punches Tour with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo — including a stop at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 15!

Sunday, November 16

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $100

The Arizona Cardinals will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m.

Maddy Grassy/AP Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis, left, hands the ball off to Cardinals running back Michael Carter during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Maddy Grassy)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $15

The Phoenix Suns take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

