Things to do: WNBA Finals, Beyond Van Gogh, PBR Ridge Rider Days, Oktoberfest, El Clásico de México & more!

AP Images, Beyond Van Gogh, PBR Ridge Rider Days, Four Peaks Brewing Company
PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on October 10-12.

Friday, October 10

Game 4: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 5 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30

The Phoenix Mercury will square off against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Friday at 5 p.m.

WNBA Finals Basketball
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) works toward the basket as Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12), center, defends during the first half in Game 2 of the WNBA basketball finals, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Beyond Van Gogh

When: Friday - Sunday | October 11, 2025 - January 4, 2026
Where: Galleria Centre 4343 North Scottsdale Road
Cost: Tickets start around $30

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience transforms iconic works into a 360° world of light, color, and sound. Discover swirling projections and Vincent’s own words in a multisensory journey that brings his timeless vision to life. Don’t miss it!

Beyond Van Gogh.png

PBR Ridge Rider Days

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $40

PBR Teams is back in Glendale on October 10-12 for Ridge Rider Days at Desert Diamond Arena. Don't miss your chance to witness head-to-head action, a night of wild rides and heart-stopping action 8 seconds at a time. Support your home PBR Team, the Arizona Ridge Riders, as they battle seven other PBR teams for the Ridge Rider Days title.

Arizona Fall League

When: Friday - Sunday (3 games each day)
Where: Stadiums across the Valley
Cost: Tickets start around $25

The Arizona Fall League kicks off its opening weekend in Phoenix with a full slate of action, featuring three games each on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at stadiums across the Valley. Top prospects from across Major League Baseball will take the field, giving fans an early look at the game’s rising stars.

Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Cost: Tickets start around $25

The fan-favorite Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest returns to Tempe Beach Park for our 52nd year with German Food & Beer, Live Entertainment, Weinerdog and Low-center of Gravity dog races, Brat Eating Contest, VIP Backstage Experience, Kinderfest and plenty of oom pah pah!

Four Peaks Oktoberfest.jpg

Foodieland Phoenix

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale
Cost: Tickets start around $12

FoodieLand is a foodie inspired multi-cultural food and entertainment event taking place at the Phoenix Raceway. With over 200+ vendors, we’re bringing you a variety of amazing foods, games, and entertainment for the whole family.

The Story So Far

When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mesa Amphitheatre
Cost: Tickets start around $65

The Story So Far headlines Mesa Amphitheatre on October 10 with Neck Deep, Origami Angel, and Pain of Truth.

Saturday, October 11

Kids Day

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free event

Enjoy in-gallery art-making, storytime, and performances designed to engage and connect visitors with PhxArt’s collection and special exhibitions.

Kids Day at Phoenix Art Museum.jpg
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Phoenix Indian Center Gourd Dance & Powwow

When: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event

Join us on Saturday, October 11, 2025, as we celebrate the 4th Annual Phoenix Indian Center Gourd Dance & Social Powwow at Steele Indian School Park! Join us for this free, one day event filled with culture, music, food and community!

8 Second Saturday

When: 6 p.m.
Where: Buck-N-Rodeo Grounds
Cost: Tickets start around $20

This Saturday at Rawhide, “8 Second Saturdays” kicks off at 7 PM with bull, steer, and calf riding plus mutton bustin’, followed by a post-rodeo live concert from Lacey Rashea & The Young Guns.

8 Second Saturdays Rodeo.jpeg

El Clásico de México: Club América vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

When: 8 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $60

Mexican soccer’s top rivalry is heading back to the desert! Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara will return to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to compete in El Clásico de México.

EL CLASICO DE MEXICO.jpeg

Sunday, October 12

Indígena: A Latin American Indigenous Celebration

When: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Tempe Center for the Arts
Cost: Free event

Cultural Coalition presents Indígena: A Latin American Indigenous Celebration at the Tempe Center for the Arts on October 12 — a free, afternoon-long festival featuring dance, music, storytelling, cooking demos, hands-on art, and a new Indigenous fashion show.

Indigenous Peoples Day Nite Market

When: Sunday & Monday | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Van Buren and 3rd Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free event

The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix “Rise & Thrive” Nite Market at Cahokia PHX is a free, two-day celebration featuring Indigenous artists, performers, and vendors while supporting cultural creativity and economic empowerment.

Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $56

Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls bring their “Yes We Are” co-headline tour to Phoenix this Sunday, performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre at 7:30 PM.

Melissa Etheridge
Melissa Etheridge performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

