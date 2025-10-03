Things to do: Titans vs. Cards, First Friday, Disney's Frozen: The Musical, The World of Hans Zimmer & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on October 3-5.

Friday, October 3

Feel Good Fridays: Arizona State Fair

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - October 26

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

Cost: Admission is $17.50

The Arizona State Fair has arrived! Enjoy the rides, games, food, and the fun from now until October 26. If you bring 10 cans or items of non-perishable food on Fridays, you’ll get one free admission. This deal is redeemable on October 3, 10, 17, and 24 from noon to 6 p.m. This deal is presented to you by Sanderson Ford, and the cans collected will benefit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

Disney's Frozen: The Musical

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - October 26

Where: Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Disney’s Frozen is the Broadway musical sensation that takes the beloved animated film and expands its heart, depth, and magic for the stage. Follow the epic story of royal sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate icy powers, dangerous secrets, and the healing strength of love. Featuring all your favorite songs like “Let It Go,” “Love Is an Open Door,” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

First Friday at Heard Museum

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: The Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate art, culture, and community with an evening full of inspiration and connection at the Heard Museum’s First Friday! This is your final opportunity to enjoy Storyteller: The Photography of Jerry Jacka with FREE museum admission. The exhibition is now on view through Oct. 12.

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

See and be seen at PhxArt First Friday! October’s lineup features live performance, community art, and hands-on creativity.

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay-as-you-wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.

First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Free First Friday Nights are part of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix's Every Child Program, which seeks to ensure that all children in our community, along with their families, will be able to play and learn at the Museum regardless of their ability to pay.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

First Friday Live: Diwali - Festival of Lights

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 222 E Monroe St., Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Phoenix Human Relations Commission, Herberger Theater Center and Arizona Center in partnership with Kriti Dance present First Friday Live: Diwali! Come experience the traditional Indian festival featuring local artists, vendors, performers, and food! Free entry at both locations!

AJR

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Arizona State Fair

Cost: Tickets start around $70

Re-envisioning what pop can be in the 21st century, AJR has become one of the biggest indie bands in the world. Known for their high-energy performances and cinematic sound, the multi-platinum trio—brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan—has delivered massive hits like “Weak,” “Sober Up,” and the platinum smash “BANG!”

The World of Hans Zimmer

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $50

The World of Hans Zimmer — A New Dimension is coming to Glendale on Friday, October 3! It’s a 24-city North American arena tour featuring symphonic arrangements of Zimmer’s most iconic film scores, conducted by Matt Dunkley, with visuals synchronized to the music.

Straight Game X All The Smoke Live Podcast Event

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $26

From buzzer-beaters to bold takes, this is basketball unfiltered. NBA legends Mike Bibby, Eddie House, and Ty Ellis bring the heat with Straight Game, while Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson light it up with All The Smoke — and they’re going live on stage for one unforgettable night.

Wet Leg - North American 'Moisturizer' 2025

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Saturday, October 4

Comic Conservation at the Phoenix Zoo

When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Cost: Included with general admission

Celebrate the opening of the new Art on the Wild Side exhibit: Comic Conservation. Guests are invited to view the new gallery, attend live sketches, meet the artists, create their own art to take home and play some fun games!

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Golden Jubilee

When: 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

Cost: Free event

For 50 years, McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park has been more than just a park—it’s been a place where childhood memories are made, where generations gather, and where the sound of a train whistle instantly sparks joy. The Golden Jubilee is our way of celebrating this incredible milestone and honoring the people who made it possible: the McCormick-Stillman family, our dedicated staff and volunteers, and most importantly, you—our community. This entire event is completely FREE to attend.

Latino Pride Festival

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: General Admission $25

Phoenix’s 5th Annual Latino Pride Festival takes place this Saturday at Heritage Square! It’s the largest gathering of Latino LGBTQ+ people in Arizona, featuring live performances, vendor booths, food, and a VIP experience with perks like drink tickets, a festival shirt, and meet-and-greet access.

Peoria Spooktacular Halloween Party in the Park: Hocus Pocus

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Paseo Verde Park, Peoria

Cost: Free event

The FREE Peoria Spooktacular Halloween Party in the Park runs Saturday at Paseo Verde Park in Peoria. The event is free to enter and free to park, pet-friendly, and includes a kids’ dance party, an outdoor movie, a “cool down zone,” water wars, and more festive family fun.

New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start around $21

Sunday, October 5

Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $35

It’s Week 5! The Arizona Cardinals will host the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Kick off is Sunday at 1:05 p.m.