Things to do: Renaissance Festival, Katt Williams, Jeff Foxworthy, Duel in the Desert & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 30 - February 1.
Friday, January 30
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: 10020 North Ball Park Boulevard, Glendale
Cost: $25 admission
Join us for an unforgettable 3-day experience at the Arizona Balloon Festival! Get up close and witness breathtaking hot air balloons take to the skies, creating a colorful spectacle. Enjoy daily entertainment, nightly balloon glows, morning ascensions, tethered balloon rides, full balloon rides, and a Family Kids Zone.
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Click here for ticket information
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.
Scottsdale Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival
When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251
Cost: $5 admission
Thunderbird Artists’ 15th Annual Scottsdale Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival is turning Scottsdale’s waterfront into a vibrant open-air gallery spotlighting vivid paintings, striking bronzes, glasswork, stone and copper creations, photography, and jewelry. Enjoy live music, wine tastings and more all weekend long.
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
The Phoenix Suns will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at 7 p.m.
An Evening With Jeff Foxworthy!
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chander
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Get ready for a night of pure, gut-busting laughter as the one and only Jeff Foxworthy takes the stage! Known for his iconic “You might be a redneck if…” jokes and down-to-earth humor, Jeff turns everyday life into pure comedic gold.
Saturday, January 31
When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: $38 admission
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Mesa Community College
Cost: Free event
The Asian Festival in Mesa is a vibrant, free, two-day cultural celebration of Asian heritage featuring live performances, traditional music and dance, interactive activities, a marketplace with more than 100 vendors, and a wide variety of Asian food from 40+ vendors that highlight the diversity of Asian traditions and community.
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: Free event
The Arizona Indian Festival is an annual, free cultural celebration at the Scottsdale Civic Center that showcases the rich heritage of Arizona’s 22 Native American tribes through traditional music, dance, storytelling, arts & crafts, and native foods.
Phoenix Raceway’s Touch-A-Truck
When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale
Cost: $5 per person / $20 max per family
This family-friendly community event invites kids and families to get up close with vehicles of all shapes and sizes while learning about the people and industries that keep our community moving. Check it out on the Phoenix Raceway crescent, just steps from the racetrack itself.
Parada Del Sol Rodeo and Trail's End Festival
When: Parade 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Festival 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Old Town Scottsdale
Cost: Free event
The Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade & Trail’s End Festival is a long-running Old Town Scottsdale tradition drawing more than 35,000 spectators to celebrate Western heritage with nearly 150 colorful floats, equestrian units, marching bands and cultural performers along Scottsdale Road. Immediately after the parade, the streets transform into a free, family-friendly block party with live music, food vendors, a kids’ zone and entertainment for all ages.
Record Breakers Featuring The All American Rejects
When: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Revel Surf Park, Mesa
Cost: $10 outside viewing tickets | $55 general admission
The Record Breakers event is taking over Revel Surf Park in Mesa, featuring elite action-sports athletes attempting official world-record stunts in motocross, BMX, and more. The high-adrenaline showcase also includes a live performance by The All-American Rejects.
MBB: No. 1 Arizona vs. Arizona State
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $90
ASU will host undefeated No.1 Arizona at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m.
A Taste of AZ Food & Drink Festival
When: 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $100
Join us for an incredible afternoon of Arizona’s finest food and drinks in Scottsdale, Arizona! Make your way to the Salt River Fields East Lawn for this all-inclusive event featuring around 50 food and beverage vendors from across Arizona. Guests will enjoy unlimited food samples and 15 curated drink samples, along with live entertainment.
Concert in the Coliseum: The Killers at the WM Phoenix Open
When: Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
Where: 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for ticket information
The Thunderbirds are excited to announce internationally acclaimed rock band The Killers will take center stage with special guest Tyler Hubbard live from the iconic 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale as the official headliner for the 2026 edition of the Concert in the Coliseum on Saturday, just two days before the official start of WM Phoenix Open week.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Acclaimed choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano brings this full-length ballet to the stage, inspired by tauromaquia—the art of bullfighting—breathing a modern life into the legendary opera character through Ballet Hispánico’s electrifying CARMEN.
Katt Williams: The Golden Age Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Featuring all-new material, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams is bringing The Golden Age Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center!
Arizona Opera’s Madama Butterfly
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Immerse yourself in Puccini’s timeless classic Madama Butterfly — a story of hope, longing, and ultimate sacrifice. Featuring some of the most exquisite arias and beautiful duets ever composed, this critically acclaimed new co-production is grounded during the Allied occupation of postwar Japan between 1946 and 1953.
Sunday, February 1
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free event
Two times a year, PhxArt hosts Family Funday, an all-ages, free-access day with complimentary admission. Separate tickets are required to view special exhibition Eric Fischl: Stories Told at an additional cost. The event includes arts-engagement programming suitable for visitors of all ages, interests, and abilities.
WBB: Kansas State vs. Arizona State
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $20
ASU faces off against Kansas State in women’s basketball on Sunday at 2 p.m.
NBA: LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $35
The Phoenix Suns will battle the LA Clippers on Sunday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tip-off is 6 p.m.
Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Kierland Commons 15205 N. Kierland Blvd. Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission and parking
Experience Scottsdale’s ultimate art and wine festival! The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival brings together world-class art, Arizona’s top wineries, live music, and gourmet cuisine in the upscale setting of Kierland Commons. Admission and parking are free.