Things to do: Renaissance Festival, Katt Williams, Jeff Foxworthy, Duel in the Desert & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 30 - February 1.

Friday, January 30

Arizona Balloon Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: 10020 North Ball Park Boulevard, Glendale

Cost: $25 admission

Join us for an unforgettable 3-day experience at the Arizona Balloon Festival! Get up close and witness breathtaking hot air balloons take to the skies, creating a colorful spectacle. Enjoy daily entertainment, nightly balloon glows, morning ascensions, tethered balloon rides, full balloon rides, and a Family Kids Zone.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Scottsdale Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival

When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251

Cost: $5 admission

Thunderbird Artists’ 15th Annual Scottsdale Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival is turning Scottsdale’s waterfront into a vibrant open-air gallery spotlighting vivid paintings, striking bronzes, glasswork, stone and copper creations, photography, and jewelry. Enjoy live music, wine tastings and more all weekend long.

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Matt Slocum/AP Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

An Evening With Jeff Foxworthy!

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chander

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Get ready for a night of pure, gut-busting laughter as the one and only Jeff Foxworthy takes the stage! Known for his iconic “You might be a redneck if…” jokes and down-to-earth humor, Jeff turns everyday life into pure comedic gold.

Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Jeff Foxworthy attends the "Bring the Funny" premiere event at Rockwell Table and Stage on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Saturday, January 31

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $38 admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven, where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure.

AZREN FEST Arizona Renaissance Festival

Asian Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Mesa Community College

Cost: Free event

The Asian Festival in Mesa is a vibrant, free, two-day cultural celebration of Asian heritage featuring live performances, traditional music and dance, interactive activities, a marketplace with more than 100 vendors, and a wide variety of Asian food from 40+ vendors that highlight the diversity of Asian traditions and community.

Asian Festival AZ

Arizona Indian Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center

Cost: Free event

The Arizona Indian Festival is an annual, free cultural celebration at the Scottsdale Civic Center that showcases the rich heritage of Arizona’s 22 Native American tribes through traditional music, dance, storytelling, arts & crafts, and native foods.

Phoenix Raceway’s Touch-A-Truck

When: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale

Cost: $5 per person / $20 max per family

This family-friendly community event invites kids and families to get up close with vehicles of all shapes and sizes while learning about the people and industries that keep our community moving. Check it out on the Phoenix Raceway crescent, just steps from the racetrack itself.

Parada Del Sol Rodeo and Trail's End Festival

When: Parade 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Festival 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Old Town Scottsdale

Cost: Free event

The Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade & Trail’s End Festival is a long-running Old Town Scottsdale tradition drawing more than 35,000 spectators to celebrate Western heritage with nearly 150 colorful floats, equestrian units, marching bands and cultural performers along Scottsdale Road. Immediately after the parade, the streets transform into a free, family-friendly block party with live music, food vendors, a kids’ zone and entertainment for all ages.

Parada Del Sol Rodeo and Trail's End Festival

Record Breakers Featuring The All American Rejects

When: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Revel Surf Park, Mesa

Cost: $10 outside viewing tickets | $55 general admission

The Record Breakers event is taking over Revel Surf Park in Mesa, featuring elite action-sports athletes attempting official world-record stunts in motocross, BMX, and more. The high-adrenaline showcase also includes a live performance by The All-American Rejects.

Revel Surf Mesa

MBB: No. 1 Arizona vs. Arizona State

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $90

ASU will host undefeated No.1 Arizona at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State guard Maurice Odum drives past Arizona guard Brayden Burries (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A Taste of AZ Food & Drink Festival

When: 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Join us for an incredible afternoon of Arizona’s finest food and drinks in Scottsdale, Arizona! Make your way to the Salt River Fields East Lawn for this all-inclusive event featuring around 50 food and beverage vendors from across Arizona. Guests will enjoy unlimited food samples and 15 curated drink samples, along with live entertainment.

A Taste of AZ Food & Drink Festival - Talking Stick Resort

Concert in the Coliseum: The Killers at the WM Phoenix Open

When: Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

Where: 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The Thunderbirds are excited to announce internationally acclaimed rock band The Killers will take center stage with special guest Tyler Hubbard live from the iconic 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale as the official headliner for the 2026 edition of the Concert in the Coliseum on Saturday, just two days before the official start of WM Phoenix Open week.

Ballet Hispánico

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Acclaimed choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano brings this full-length ballet to the stage, inspired by tauromaquia—the art of bullfighting—breathing a modern life into the legendary opera character through Ballet Hispánico’s electrifying CARMEN.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Katt Williams: The Golden Age Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Featuring all-new material, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams is bringing The Golden Age Tour to Mortgage Matchup Center!

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Arizona Opera’s Madama Butterfly

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Immerse yourself in Puccini’s timeless classic Madama Butterfly — a story of hope, longing, and ultimate sacrifice. Featuring some of the most exquisite arias and beautiful duets ever composed, this critically acclaimed new co-production is grounded during the Allied occupation of postwar Japan between 1946 and 1953.

Sunday, February 1

Family Funday at PhxArt

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free event

Two times a year, PhxArt hosts Family Funday, an all-ages, free-access day with complimentary admission. Separate tickets are required to view special exhibition Eric Fischl: Stories Told at an additional cost. The event includes arts-engagement programming suitable for visitors of all ages, interests, and abilities.

AIRI KATSUTA / Phoenix Art Museum OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

WBB: Kansas State vs. Arizona State

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $20

ASU faces off against Kansas State in women’s basketball on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Mark Ylen/AP Arizona State center Martina Fantini (7) prepares to pass against Oregon Stateduring an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

NBA: LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Suns will battle the LA Clippers on Sunday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tip-off is 6 p.m.

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) drives on Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Kierland Commons 15205 N. Kierland Blvd. Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission and parking

Experience Scottsdale’s ultimate art and wine festival! The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival brings together world-class art, Arizona’s top wineries, live music, and gourmet cuisine in the upscale setting of Kierland Commons. Admission and parking are free.