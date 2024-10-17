Things to do: Phoenix Pride, Taco Fest, Sneaker Con, Ice Cube, Colbie Caillat, Día de los Muertos Festival

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on October 18-20.
Friday, October 18
The Color Purple Broadway Musical
When: Now - November 3
Where: Tempe Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $58
This uplifting musical reminds us to “be thankful for the days we’ve been given — both the easy and the hard ones we’re living." Alice Walker’s remarkable coming-of-age story is again brought to life and told as only the Black Theatre Troupe can, weaving this touching and sometimes darkly painful tale of the power of love to overcome.
Funny Girl The Broadway Musical
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage
Cost: Now - October 20
Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!
When: Now - October 27
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: Admission is $15
The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun this month! Check it out all the fun through Sunday, October 27.
Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Special Guest Daughtry
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: General Admission Lawn Tickets $54.35
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $34.50
Don Toliver is bringing the Psycho Tour to Footprint Center on October 18 with special guests SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD, Monaleo, and Molly Santana!
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $75.50
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $39
It’s time for an escape! Let Colbie Caillat’s warm, acoustic charm and sun-kissed melodies be your guide. Whether it’s a sunny afternoon or a reflective evening, her music fits any mood, providing a perfect soundtrack for life’s varied moments. She’s captured hearts worldwide since her breakthrough hit, “Bubbly” and has created other breezy tunes such as “Realize” and “Fallin’ For You.”
Saturday, October 19
Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade
When: Festival is Saturday - Sunday; Parade is Sunday at 10 a.m.
Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix
Cost: $30 festival tickets, free admission for the parade
The Phoenix Pride festival features over 150 entertainment performances on 7 stages and over 300 Exhibitors showcasing a huge variety of food options, shopping opportunities, and community resources. The festival brings a variety of food vendors, as well as an Arts Expo, Main, and Community Stages, KidSpace, VIP Experience, Erotic World, Dance Pavilion, and the Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage.
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Free Admission
Mesa Arts Center is pleased to celebrate Día de los Muertos with an annual event created in collaboration with the community. Día de los Muertos is a celebration of Latin American art and culture related to the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead. The annual free event offers a variety of features, performances and more in celebration of the memories of the deceased.
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Old Town Scottsdale Waterfront
Cost: Click here for ticket information
The Italian Association is thrilled to announce our 9th Annual Original Italian Festival. This year, we are taking you on La Strada del Vino - a journey through Italy's most beloved wine regions. Indulge your senses in a captivating experience filled with authentic Italian cuisine, lively entertainment, and, of course, an extraordinary selection of over 30 wines from Tuscany, Veneto, Sicily, and beyond. From classic favorites to hidden gems, there's something to delight every palate.
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $15
The TACO FEST is Arizona’s annual tribute to the world’s favorite food, celebrating the culture around tacos and taco makers. Experience the sights, sounds, and energy of this beloved street food in a unique gathering, authentic to our community. During this memorable two-day event, experience hundreds of taco creations, along with tequila and mezcal tasting, local bands and DJs, live artists, and so much more.
When: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: Admission is $35
Phoenix, get ready! Sneaker Con is returning to the Phoenix Convention Center on October 19 showcasing over 300 vendors with the finest selection of the hottest sneakers, the latest streetwear, and unique collectibles. Connect with over 10,000 sneakerheads, meet special guests, and take part in our world-famous Trading Pit where you can sell whatever you can carry in.
When: 2 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: $70 General Admission
VIVA PHX, the ultimate music and culture festival in Downtown Phoenix returns on Saturday, October 19th. Join thousands of music enthusiasts for an unforgettable experience filled with over 70 artists across 10+ stages. From emerging talents to renowned acts, VIVA PHX promises something for every music lover. Explore the city's vibrant streets, savor local food and drinks, celebrate small businesses, and discover new favorites as you immerse yourself in live music and Phoenix culture. Grab your tickets now and feel the pulse of VIVA PHX 2024!
Nightmare on Cube Street: Starring Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ying Yang Twins & more
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Nightmare on Cube Street is coming to Footprint Center on Saturday, October 19! The biggest names in old-school hip-hop are back with an all-star lineup including West Coast icon Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ying Yang Twins, Ginuwine, Zapp, Baby Bash and The Luniz! Collectively these artists have influenced the 90’s and beyond, and their songs have become so widely popular that together they are filling up arenas across the country, and plan to do so again in Phoenix.
Sunday, October 20
Conan Gray: Found Heaven On Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $100
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort
Cost: Tickets start at $30
NOTE: Maverick City Music was originally scheduled to bring the Good News Tour to Footprint Center on October 20. The event has now been rescheduled for December 4. According to Footprint Center's website, tickets purchased for the original October 20 event will be honored for the rescheduled date.
