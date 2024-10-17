Things to do: Phoenix Pride, Taco Fest, Sneaker Con, Ice Cube, Colbie Caillat, Día de los Muertos Festival

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on October 18-20.

Friday, October 18

The Color Purple Broadway Musical

When: Now - November 3

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $58

This uplifting musical reminds us to “be thankful for the days we’ve been given — both the easy and the hard ones we’re living." Alice Walker’s remarkable coming-of-age story is again brought to life and told as only the Black Theatre Troupe can, weaving this touching and sometimes darkly painful tale of the power of love to overcome.

Funny Girl The Broadway Musical

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage

Cost: Tickets start at $58

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

Arizona State Fair

When: Now - October 27

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Admission is $15

The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun this month! Check it out all the fun through Sunday, October 27.

Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Special Guest Daughtry

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: General Admission Lawn Tickets $54.35

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Benjamin Burnley of Breaking Benjamin performs during the Louder Than Life music festival on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Don Toliver: Psycho Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $34.50

Don Toliver is bringing the Psycho Tour to Footprint Center on October 18 with special guests SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD, Monaleo, and Molly Santana!

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Don Toliver performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Judas Priest

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $75.50

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs during the Louder Than Life music festival on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Colbie Caillat

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $39

It’s time for an escape! Let Colbie Caillat’s warm, acoustic charm and sun-kissed melodies be your guide. Whether it’s a sunny afternoon or a reflective evening, her music fits any mood, providing a perfect soundtrack for life’s varied moments. She’s captured hearts worldwide since her breakthrough hit, “Bubbly” and has created other breezy tunes such as “Realize” and “Fallin’ For You.”

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP Colbie Caillat performing as part of the Star 94 Jingle Jam 2013 at The Arena at Gwinnett Center on Monday, Dec. 16, 2013, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Saturday, October 19

Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade

When: Festival is Saturday - Sunday; Parade is Sunday at 10 a.m.

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: $30 festival tickets, free admission for the parade

The Phoenix Pride festival features over 150 entertainment performances on 7 stages and over 300 Exhibitors showcasing a huge variety of food options, shopping opportunities, and community resources. The festival brings a variety of food vendors, as well as an Arts Expo, Main, and Community Stages, KidSpace, VIP Experience, Erotic World, Dance Pavilion, and the Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage.

Phoenix Pride





Día de los Muertos Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Free Admission

Mesa Arts Center is pleased to celebrate Día de los Muertos with an annual event created in collaboration with the community. Día de los Muertos is a celebration of Latin American art and culture related to the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead. The annual free event offers a variety of features, performances and more in celebration of the memories of the deceased.

Mesa Arts Center

Italian Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Old Town Scottsdale Waterfront

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The Italian Association is thrilled to announce our 9th Annual Original Italian Festival. This year, we are taking you on La Strada del Vino - a journey through Italy's most beloved wine regions. Indulge your senses in a captivating experience filled with authentic Italian cuisine, lively entertainment, and, of course, an extraordinary selection of over 30 wines from Tuscany, Veneto, Sicily, and beyond. From classic favorites to hidden gems, there's something to delight every palate.

Italian Festival

Taco Fest

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $15

The TACO FEST is Arizona’s annual tribute to the world’s favorite food, celebrating the culture around tacos and taco makers. Experience the sights, sounds, and energy of this beloved street food in a unique gathering, authentic to our community. During this memorable two-day event, experience hundreds of taco creations, along with tequila and mezcal tasting, local bands and DJs, live artists, and so much more.

Taco Fest

Sneaker Con Phoenix

When: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: Admission is $35

Phoenix, get ready! Sneaker Con is returning to the Phoenix Convention Center on October 19 showcasing over 300 vendors with the finest selection of the hottest sneakers, the latest streetwear, and unique collectibles. Connect with over 10,000 sneakerheads, meet special guests, and take part in our world-famous Trading Pit where you can sell whatever you can carry in.

Sneaker Con Phoenix

VIVA PHX

When: 2 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: $70 General Admission

VIVA PHX, the ultimate music and culture festival in Downtown Phoenix returns on Saturday, October 19th. Join thousands of music enthusiasts for an unforgettable experience filled with over 70 artists across 10+ stages. From emerging talents to renowned acts, VIVA PHX promises something for every music lover. Explore the city's vibrant streets, savor local food and drinks, celebrate small businesses, and discover new favorites as you immerse yourself in live music and Phoenix culture. Grab your tickets now and feel the pulse of VIVA PHX 2024!

VIVA PHX

Nightmare on Cube Street: Starring Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ying Yang Twins & more

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Nightmare on Cube Street is coming to Footprint Center on Saturday, October 19! The biggest names in old-school hip-hop are back with an all-star lineup including West Coast icon Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ying Yang Twins, Ginuwine, Zapp, Baby Bash and The Luniz! Collectively these artists have influenced the 90’s and beyond, and their songs have become so widely popular that together they are filling up arenas across the country, and plan to do so again in Phoenix.

Paul A. Hebert/Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP Ice Cube performs as part of the "How The West Was Won" concert at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013 in Irvine, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Sunday, October 20

Conan Gray: Found Heaven On Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Conan Gray performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Joel McHale

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP Joel McHale arrives at the season premiere of 'The X-Files' at the California Science Center on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

NOTE: Maverick City Music was originally scheduled to bring the Good News Tour to Footprint Center on October 20. The event has now been rescheduled for December 4. According to Footprint Center's website, tickets purchased for the original October 20 event will be honored for the rescheduled date.

