Going to the Arizona State Fair? Here are some ‘Deals and Promotions’ you should know about

PHOENIX — The annual fall tradition kicks off on September 20! As you make your way to the fairgrounds in Phoenix, remember — there are some ways that you can save!

Feel Good Fridays:



Dates: September 27, October 4, 11, 18 and 25.

“Feel Good Fridays — this benefits Saint Mary's Food Bank [and] what this promotion is, is you donate 10 cans of food for a free admission ticket. So, you're donating for good cause,” said Brianda Martinez, Arizona State Fair’s marketing director. According to the fair’s website, the following items are not accepted: seasoning packets, ramen noodles, and “Cup O’ Noodles,” items in glass containers, bottled water, soda, and baby food.

$3 Taste of the Fair:



“For $3, you can enjoy [smaller] portions of your favorite fair foods,” explained Martinez. “Every stand has like $3 funnel cake, $3 corndog, so you can get a taste of everything without spending so much money and without […] getting full so quick.”

Dates: From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on September 27, October 4, 11, 18 and 25.

This deal won’t be available on Opening Day, Friday, September 20.

Read & Ride:



“If you have a kid aged 5-14 that likes to read, they can earn free ride passes by reading books,” said Martinez. Your child will need to read one book and fill out this form; the form must be signed by a teacher, parent, or guardian. According to event officials, reading one book gets you one free ride and the kid can redeem up to three ride passes.

Armed Forces Day:



Veterans can receive free fair admission on Armed Forces Day, Friday, October 11. This deal is valid on that date from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click hereto learn how to redeem this promotion.

Friends 55+:



On Friday, October 18, you’ll be able to get in for free at the state fair. The ticket is valid from noon to 6 p.m. Click here to learn how to redeem this promotion.

*The video in the player above features Chef Dominic Palmieri’s breakdown of all the new food at the fair this year.

GRANDSTAND SERIES

Don't forget, there are fun events to check out that are included with your fair admission.

“The Arizona State Fair is more than just rides and food — it's a hub for family fun and it comes with tons of free, thrilling activities for everyone [that is] included with your fair admissions [like] entry to the Grandstand Series - it's packed with epic entertainment every night of the fair,” said Martinez.



Here’s what’s coming to this special series: Figure 8 Races, Native American Rodeo, High School Rodeo, Xtreme Bulls, Quarter Midget Racing and All-Star Monster Trucks. Click here to see the dates and times these events are taking place.

KEY INFORMATION

