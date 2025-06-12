Things to do: Juneteenth events, Father’s Day at Chase Field, Dress Like A Dad Bar Crawl & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 13-15.

Friday, June 13

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 4:15 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $39.35

Treat dad to a Father’s Day outing at Chase Field! The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the San Diego Padres for a 3-game weekend series. On Saturday, the first 20,000 fans will receive a Ketel Marte Silver Slugger Cap. Sunday’s game will feature a free Father’s Day Polo Shirt for the first 15,000 fans.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits an infield single against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Into the Woods

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Once upon a time, deep in an enchanted forest, a web of familiar fairy tales began to weave in unexpected ways. Cinderella’s quest for love, Jack’s daring climbs up the beanstalk, Little Red’s encounter with the mischievous Wolf, and a Baker and his Wife’s yearning for a child — these beloved stories converged under the watchful eyes of the woods — and the Witch!

Miss Juneteenth Arizona

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: $20 general admission

Please join us for the 2025 Miss Juneteenth Arizona Scholarship Pageant. This pageant celebrates Juneteenth and focuses on empowering young women by promoting education, community service, and cultural awareness. Contestants in the pageant are judged on their poise, talent, understanding of current events, and knowledge of Juneteenth and its significance.

City of Chandler

Ivan Cornejo: Mirada Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: GA lawn tickets start at $57.50

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Ivan Cornejo performs during Festival d'ete de Quebec on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Quebec City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday, June 14

Juneteenth Celebration

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Tempe History Museum

Cost: Free event

The African-American Advisory Committee presents the 12th Annual Juneteenth Celebration to educate the community and celebrate freedom from enslavement in the United States. This free, family-friendly event will include hands-on activities, performances, vendors, story time, a video game trailer, Police and Fire vehicles, food truck vendors and more!

Tempe History Museum

Dress Like A Dad Bar Crawl

When: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Mesa

Cost: $20 admission | $5 drink specials at 10+ participating bars

The “Dress Like a Dad Bar Crawl” in Mesa is a laid-back Father’s Day celebration where participants don their best “dad” outfits—think socks with sandals, cargo shorts, fishing shirts, and fanny packs—while making the rounds at over 10 local bars, enjoying $5 drink specials. The event begins with check-in at 12 West Brewing at 12 West Main Street between 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, with the crawl kicking off at 2 p.m.

Downtown Mesa Association

Buckeye Juneteenth Celebration

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: 6th Street Plaza, Buckeye

Cost: Free event

Join us at the 6th Street Plaza for a day filled with celebration and community. This in-person event will feature live music, food vendors, local artisans, and more. Come together with friends and family to honor and commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Let's embrace our history and culture while enjoying a fun-filled day in the heart of Buckeye.

Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Culture Music in the Park

When: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler

Cost: Free event and free parking

Celebrate Juneteenth and Freedom Week at Culture Music in the Park! Enjoy live music by Vaughn Willis & Ear Candy. Savor comfort food from Kravins – Soul Food & Barbeque, cool off with OMG Shaved Ice, and capture memories at our free photo booth. Shop local vendors, explore booths from nonprofits and city departments, and experience an interactive art and storytelling project. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and good vibes for a fun, meaningful night under the stars.

City of Chandler

Juneteenth Block Party

When: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Centerpoint Plaza, Downtown Tempe

Cost: Free event

Downtown Tempe’s Juneteenth Block Party on June 14 celebrates Black culture with live music, dance battles, roller-skating, and spoken word performances. The free event also features Black-owned food vendors, a local marketplace, and interactive art experiences.

Downtown Tempe

El Paso Surf vs. Desert Dreams FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Peoria Sports Complex

Cost: $24 general admission

Foreigner

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort

Cost: Tickets start at $53.50

Juke Box Hero! The classic rock band Foreigner will be hitting the stage at Talking Stick Resort Pool on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Jeff Daly/Jeff Daly/Invision/AP Kelly Hanson of Foreigner performs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos' Hard Rock Live! on January 9,2013 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

Sunday, June 15

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

When: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Celebrate freedom, culture, and unity at the RYBE Juneteenth Freedom Celebration! This exciting event is packed with performances, live entertainment, educational experiences, and fun activities for the whole family. Join us as we honor the legacy of Juneteenth through music, art, and community engagement.

Pierce The Veil: I Can't Hear You World Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: GA lawn tickets start at $73.71

Pierce the Veil’s “I Can’t Hear You World Tour” makes a powerful stop in Phoenix on June 15 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.