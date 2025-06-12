Things to do: Juneteenth events, Father’s Day at Chase Field, Dress Like A Dad Bar Crawl & more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on June 13-15.
Friday, June 13
San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 4:15 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $39.35
Treat dad to a Father’s Day outing at Chase Field! The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the San Diego Padres for a 3-game weekend series. On Saturday, the first 20,000 fans will receive a Ketel Marte Silver Slugger Cap. Sunday’s game will feature a free Father’s Day Polo Shirt for the first 15,000 fans.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Once upon a time, deep in an enchanted forest, a web of familiar fairy tales began to weave in unexpected ways. Cinderella’s quest for love, Jack’s daring climbs up the beanstalk, Little Red’s encounter with the mischievous Wolf, and a Baker and his Wife’s yearning for a child — these beloved stories converged under the watchful eyes of the woods — and the Witch!
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts
Cost: $20 general admission
Please join us for the 2025 Miss Juneteenth Arizona Scholarship Pageant. This pageant celebrates Juneteenth and focuses on empowering young women by promoting education, community service, and cultural awareness. Contestants in the pageant are judged on their poise, talent, understanding of current events, and knowledge of Juneteenth and its significance.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: GA lawn tickets start at $57.50
Saturday, June 14
When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Tempe History Museum
Cost: Free event
The African-American Advisory Committee presents the 12th Annual Juneteenth Celebration to educate the community and celebrate freedom from enslavement in the United States. This free, family-friendly event will include hands-on activities, performances, vendors, story time, a video game trailer, Police and Fire vehicles, food truck vendors and more!
When: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Mesa
Cost: $20 admission | $5 drink specials at 10+ participating bars
The “Dress Like a Dad Bar Crawl” in Mesa is a laid-back Father’s Day celebration where participants don their best “dad” outfits—think socks with sandals, cargo shorts, fishing shirts, and fanny packs—while making the rounds at over 10 local bars, enjoying $5 drink specials. The event begins with check-in at 12 West Brewing at 12 West Main Street between 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, with the crawl kicking off at 2 p.m.
Buckeye Juneteenth Celebration
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: 6th Street Plaza, Buckeye
Cost: Free event
Join us at the 6th Street Plaza for a day filled with celebration and community. This in-person event will feature live music, food vendors, local artisans, and more. Come together with friends and family to honor and commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Let's embrace our history and culture while enjoying a fun-filled day in the heart of Buckeye.
Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $25
When: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler
Cost: Free event and free parking
Celebrate Juneteenth and Freedom Week at Culture Music in the Park! Enjoy live music by Vaughn Willis & Ear Candy. Savor comfort food from Kravins – Soul Food & Barbeque, cool off with OMG Shaved Ice, and capture memories at our free photo booth. Shop local vendors, explore booths from nonprofits and city departments, and experience an interactive art and storytelling project. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and good vibes for a fun, meaningful night under the stars.
When: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: Centerpoint Plaza, Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free event
Downtown Tempe’s Juneteenth Block Party on June 14 celebrates Black culture with live music, dance battles, roller-skating, and spoken word performances. The free event also features Black-owned food vendors, a local marketplace, and interactive art experiences.
El Paso Surf vs. Desert Dreams FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Sports Complex
Cost: $24 general admission
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
Cost: Tickets start at $53.50
Juke Box Hero! The classic rock band Foreigner will be hitting the stage at Talking Stick Resort Pool on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 15
Juneteenth Freedom Celebration
When: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Celebrate freedom, culture, and unity at the RYBE Juneteenth Freedom Celebration! This exciting event is packed with performances, live entertainment, educational experiences, and fun activities for the whole family. Join us as we honor the legacy of Juneteenth through music, art, and community engagement.
Pierce The Veil: I Can't Hear You World Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: GA lawn tickets start at $73.71
Pierce the Veil’s “I Can’t Hear You World Tour” makes a powerful stop in Phoenix on June 15 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.