Things to do: Cardinals and ASU football, Goldrush Music Festival, Garlic Festival and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 12-14.
Friday, September 12
Arabian National Breeder Finals
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: $15 general admission
The Arabian National Breeder Finals trot into WestWorld of Scottsdale September 10–13, showcasing the beauty and brilliance of purebred Arabian horses. With more than $100,000 on the line, this premier halter competition is set to stirrup excitement among breeders and fans alike.
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $150
The Goldrush Musical Festival rides back into Chandler’s Rawhide Western Town on September 12–13, 2025, blazing a trail with EDM headliners like Excision, Illenium, b2b, Zeds Dead, Major Lazer, Soundsystem, Crankdat, and Dillon Francis.
Fall Exhibition Opening Reception
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Brown Sculpture Courtyard at Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Free event
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum celebrates the opening of five new exhibitions featuring artists Yuko Yabuki, Jennie Sweo and Melissa Haviland alongside “Curated Chaos: 20 Years of Collecting,” an exhibition showcasing works from Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum’s permanent collection and “TAKE OVER,” an encore group exhibition curated by former Red Floor Gallery.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $110
Banda MS returns to Footprint Center this fall! Catch the Tour Nueva Década in Phoenix on September 6th and get ready for a party with the Sinaloense band that’s taken the world by storm.
Alejandro Fernández: de Rey a Rey
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $125
Alejandro Fernández brings his "de Rey a Rey" tour to Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, September 12 turning up the Mariachi-meets-Latin-pop heat at 8:30 PM.
Saturday, September 13
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill
Cost: Free admission
The 12th Annual Garlic Festival at Queen Creek Olive Mill serves up two weekends of garlicky goodness, featuring 11,000 estate-grown bulbs, garlic-inspired dishes, and a gourmet vendor alley. Guests can enjoy cooking demos, farm tours, live music, raffles, games, and tastings, making it a flavorful family-friendly celebration.
When: Saturday - Sunday | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission
Celebrate the guitar in all its forms! Enjoy performances and presentations showcasing the astonishing variety of guitars from around the world and across many genres.
Salt River Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Cost: $35 registration fee
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters, police, and EMS who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on 9-11-2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter, police officer, or EMS by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
ASU Fall Exhibition Opening Reception
When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: ASU Art Museum
Cost: Free event
This fall, the ASU Art Museum debuts two thought-provoking exhibitions: Tierras Reimaginadas: Migration, which explores migration as a shared force across people, species, and ideas, and Michelangelo Lovelace: Art Saved My Life, a retrospective capturing the raw realities of inner-city life. Together, they highlight resilience, community, and the power of art to help us navigate an ever-changing world.
Peoria Season Kick Off: Lilo & Stitch
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Paseo Verde Park, Peoria
Cost: Free event - Register online in advance
Peoria is kicking off its season on Saturday with a free Monthly Movie in the Park featuring Lilo & Stitch at Paseo Verde Park, complete with food trucks and splash-friendly water games for a fun, family-friendly evening.
CFB: Texas State vs. Arizona State
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $15
Arizona State will host Texas State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $75
Classic rock fans, this is YOUR moment! Kansas, the legendary band behind “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” is bringing their powerhouse sound to The Showroom for a night of soaring vocals, epic guitar solos, and that signature prog-rock magic.
Sunday, September 14
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free admission
Two times a year, Phoenix Art Museum hosts PhxArt Family Fundays, an all-ages, free-access day with complimentary admission to every gallery and exhibition and arts-engagement programming suitable for visitors of all ages, interests, and abilities.
Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 1:05 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $50
The Arizona Cardinals will host the Carolina Panthers in the first home game of the NFL regular season at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs: New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: TBA
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $40
The Phoenix Mercury will square off against the New York Liberty in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday at PHX Arena.
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $42
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday are taking the stage at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
