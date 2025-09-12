Things to do: Cardinals and ASU football, Goldrush Music Festival, Garlic Festival and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 12-14.

Friday, September 12

Arabian National Breeder Finals

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: $15 general admission

The Arabian National Breeder Finals trot into WestWorld of Scottsdale September 10–13, showcasing the beauty and brilliance of purebred Arabian horses. With more than $100,000 on the line, this premier halter competition is set to stirrup excitement among breeders and fans alike.

Goldrush Music Festival

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $150

The Goldrush Musical Festival rides back into Chandler’s Rawhide Western Town on September 12–13, 2025, blazing a trail with EDM headliners like Excision, Illenium, b2b, Zeds Dead, Major Lazer, Soundsystem, Crankdat, and Dillon Francis.

Fall Exhibition Opening Reception

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Brown Sculpture Courtyard at Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Free event

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum celebrates the opening of five new exhibitions featuring artists Yuko Yabuki, Jennie Sweo and Melissa Haviland alongside “Curated Chaos: 20 Years of Collecting,” an exhibition showcasing works from Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum’s permanent collection and “TAKE OVER,” an encore group exhibition curated by former Red Floor Gallery.

Banda MS Tour Nueva Década

When: 8 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $110

Banda MS returns to Footprint Center this fall! Catch the Tour Nueva Década in Phoenix on September 6th and get ready for a party with the Sinaloense band that’s taken the world by storm.

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga perform during the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

Alejandro Fernández: de Rey a Rey

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $125

Alejandro Fernández brings his "de Rey a Rey" tour to Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday, September 12 turning up the Mariachi-meets-Latin-pop heat at 8:30 PM.

Saturday, September 13

12th Annual Garlic Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill

Cost: Free admission

The 12th Annual Garlic Festival at Queen Creek Olive Mill serves up two weekends of garlicky goodness, featuring 11,000 estate-grown bulbs, garlic-inspired dishes, and a gourmet vendor alley. Guests can enjoy cooking demos, farm tours, live music, raffles, games, and tastings, making it a flavorful family-friendly celebration.

Queen Creek Olive Mill - Garlic Festival

Celebrate Guitars at the MIM

When: Saturday - Sunday | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum

Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Celebrate the guitar in all its forms! Enjoy performances and presentations showcasing the astonishing variety of guitars from around the world and across many genres.

Emma Barber

Salt River Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Cost: $35 registration fee

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters, police, and EMS who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on 9-11-2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter, police officer, or EMS by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

ASU Fall Exhibition Opening Reception

When: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: ASU Art Museum

Cost: Free event

This fall, the ASU Art Museum debuts two thought-provoking exhibitions: Tierras Reimaginadas: Migration, which explores migration as a shared force across people, species, and ideas, and Michelangelo Lovelace: Art Saved My Life, a retrospective capturing the raw realities of inner-city life. Together, they highlight resilience, community, and the power of art to help us navigate an ever-changing world.

Peoria Season Kick Off: Lilo & Stitch

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Paseo Verde Park, Peoria

Cost: Free event - Register online in advance

Peoria is kicking off its season on Saturday with a free Monthly Movie in the Park featuring Lilo & Stitch at Paseo Verde Park, complete with food trucks and splash-friendly water games for a fun, family-friendly evening.

Times Two Entertainment

CFB: Texas State vs. Arizona State

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $15

Arizona State will host Texas State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State wide receivers Malik McClain (12) and Jordyn Tyson (0) congratulate each other on a successful pass play during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20.

Kansas

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Classic rock fans, this is YOUR moment! Kansas, the legendary band behind “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” is bringing their powerhouse sound to The Showroom for a night of soaring vocals, epic guitar solos, and that signature prog-rock magic.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Sunday, September 14

PhxArt Family Funday

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

Two times a year, Phoenix Art Museum hosts PhxArt Family Fundays, an all-ages, free-access day with complimentary admission to every gallery and exhibition and arts-engagement programming suitable for visitors of all ages, interests, and abilities.

Phoenix Art Museum

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $50

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Carolina Panthers in the first home game of the NFL regular season at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tosses the ball to Cardinals running back Trey Benson during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New Orleans.

WNBA Playoffs: New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: TBA

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $40

The Phoenix Mercury will square off against the New York Liberty in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday at PHX Arena.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Phoenix.

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $42

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday are taking the stage at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

AP Images

