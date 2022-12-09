Things to do: boat parade, Old Town Holiday Festival, FuelFest, Adam Sandler and more

PHOENIX, AZ — Get the family ready, there’s LOTS of Holiday festivities and sports fun this weekend! Here’s where to head out:

FANTASY OF LIGHTS BOAT PARADE

What to expect: “We have 55 boats this year that will be lit up with a minimum of 2,000 lights and then they do a loop around Tempe town lake,” said Kate Borders from Downtown Tempe Authority.

When: Saturday, December 10, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Location: Tempe Town Lake [620 N Mill Ave]

OLD TOWN HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

What to expect: According to event officials, some on-site activities include: live entertainment, horse drawn carriage and wagon rides, a visit from Santa Claus and the Tree lighting ceremony starts at 7:15 p.m.

When: Saturday, December 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Location: Johnny E. Osuna Memorial Park [10510 N 83rd Ave] in Peoria.

LAS NOCHES DE LAS LUMINARIAS

What to expect: The Desert Botanical Garden welcomes the holiday season with its iconic tradition of Las Noches de las Luminarias. “This tradition started to share with people here at the garden the beauty of the holidays,” said Marisol Peláez, digital marketing manager at the Desert Botanical Garden. “People can walk through the trails and they’re going to be able to follow this path full of luminaria lights.”

are lit on selected dates, which include December 9-11, 15-18, 20-23, and 26-31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Costs: $39.95 for adults, $16.95 for children [ages 3-17] and children 2 and younger enter for FREE. [Member prices differ]

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix.

FUELFEST

When: Saturday, December 10, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: general admission is $40; there are other ticket options available, including car registration.

Location: Wildhorse Motorsports Park [20000 S Maricopa Rd] in Chandler.

ARIZONA COYOTES VS. BOSTON BRUINS

When: Friday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $90

Location: Mullett Arena [411 S. Packard Dr.] in Tempe.

ARIZONA COYOTES VS. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

When: Sunday, December 11, at 5 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $40

Location: Mullett Arena [411 S. Packard Dr.] in Tempe.

JERRY COLANGELO CLASSIC

The event will feature the following games: Grand Canyon University vs. University of North Texas and San Diego State University vs. Saint Mary’s College.

When: Saturday, December 10, at 1 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $20

Where: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson St] in Phoenix.

ADAM SANDLER LIVE WITH SURPRISE GUEST

When: Sunday, December 11, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $44.50

Where: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson St] in Phoenix.



29TH ANNUAL CFA ALL BREED CAT SHOW

When: December 10 & 11 [Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.]

Cost: Tickets range from $8 to $28.

Location: Building C of the Mesa Convention Center [263 North Center St.]

MESA ARIZONA TEMPLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

What to expect: After a five-year hiatus for renovations, the Christmas Light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is back! Guests that come to the Christmas lights have free access to nine acres of dazzling lights.

When: The Christmas lights will be up until December 31st. The lights are on nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Location: Mesa Temple [101 S Lesueur]

MORE HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES

HALLMARK'S 'ENCHANT'

When: November 25 to January 1, 2023.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE.

Cost: adults $34, children (ages 3 – 17) $20, Military $31, seniors (65+) $31 and children 2 and under are free.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale]

‘PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’

When: The holiday spectacular runs from November 22 to January 1, 2023.

Hours of operation: Open every day from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: General admission $14.99, Pratt Pass VIP $75 and Free General Admission for Children ages 2 & under.

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road, Mesa]

‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

When: November 23 to January 15, 2023.

Hours of operation: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost:

If you purchase your ticket online, it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member. Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member. According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

MERRY MAIN STREET

When: the holiday experience opens on November 25.

Cost: Some activities are free; others have a cost.

Where: 20 E Main St in Mesa

DESERT FARM LIGHTS

When: Open daily [5:30 pm - 10 p.m.] from November 25 to January 8, 2023

Cost: $17 for adults and $13 for children ages 2-12.

Event officials highly advise you to buy your tickets online. You can purchase tickets on-site, but keep in mind that there is an occupancy limit at the event venue.

Where: Justice Brothers Ranch [14629 W. Peoria Ave] in Waddell

‘THE IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER, A WINTER MIRACLE’

When: This holiday experience opens November 19.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99 and family packs are 10% off per ticket and “must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more.”

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale]

GLENDALE GLITTERS

When: Everyday [5 p.m.- 10 p.m.] from November 22 to January 7, 2023

Cost: Free

Where: Murphy Park [W Glendale Ave] and surrounding areas.

