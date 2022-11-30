Things to do: APS Electric Light Parade, Avondale WinterFest, First Friday and more

PHOENIX — Swing into December with some fun! This weekend’s list of things to do includes a Pickleball Open, a cool butterfly experience, a free winter family event in the West Valley and an iconic light parade to check out in the Valley!
Here’s where you need to head out.
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- When: Runs from November 19 through December 24, 2022
- Cost: tickets start at $13
- Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 E Monroe St] in Phoenix
APS ELECTRIC LIGHT PARADE
This 2.3-mile-long parade is free to watch and takes place Saturday, December 3!
- Parade starts at 7 p.m.
- Event officials advise event goers to “come early and expect delays.”
- Parade starting location: Central Ave. and Montebello Ave.
- Parade ending location: 7th St. and Indian School Rd.
- When: Runs from November 25 through December 30, 2022
- Cost: Adults $27. 95 and children (ages 2-12) $19.95
- Where: Butterfly Wonderland [9500 E. Via de Ventura] in Scottsdale
- When: Saturday, December 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: Free.
- Where: Avondale Civic Center Complex [11465 West Civic Center Drive]
CAVE CREEK WINTER: THE UGLY SWEATER BAR CRAWL
- Keep in mind that this is a 21 and over event.
- When: Saturday, December 3.
- Cost: “Free to attend; food & drinks are available for purchase,” per event officials.
- BAR Crawl schedule is: 6 p.m. Mountain View Pub, 7 p.m. Local Jonnys, 8 p.m. Big Earl’s Greasy Eats, 9 p.m. The Hideaway, 10 p.m. Buffalo Chip Saloon, 11 p.m. Harold’s Corral, and 12 a.m. The Roadhouse.
- Where: Parking is available at Stagecoach Village [7100 East Cave Creek Ste. 134] in Cave Creek
FOOD CITY'S ANNUAL TAMALE FESTIVAL
- When: December 3 [10 a.m. to 6 pm] and December 4 [10 a.m. to 5 pm].
- Cost: Free admission.
- Where: Mesa Convention Center [263 N Center St]
- The event features over 350 participating artisans.
- When: December 2-4
- Cost: Free admission.
- Where: Mill Avenue, Downtown Tempe
- When: December 3 &4 ,
- Cost: ticket prices range from $15-$25
- Where: Phoenix Convention Center [100 North Third Street]
- When: Dec 1 – 4
- Cost: Single day [$19 + ticket] and Length of the event admission [ $49+]
- Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 S Ellsworth Rd] in Mesa
PHOENIX SUNS VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS
- When: Friday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
- Cost: tickets start at $38
- Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX
This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month, known for its self-guided art walks, local shopping, live music and quite frankly — Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get lively.
- Location: Downtown Phoenix; click here to view a map & directory of the area.
- On this Friday, there’s also free admission to many museums in the area that include the Heard Museum and the Japanese Friendship Garden.
MORE HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES
- When: November 25 to January 1, 2023.
- Tickets are NOW ON SALE.
- Cost: adults $34, children (ages 3 – 17) $20, Military $31, seniors (65+) $31 and children 2 and under are free.
- Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd]
‘PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’
- When: The holiday spectacular runs from November 22 to January 1, 2023.
- Hours of operation: Open every day from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Cost: General admission [$14.99], Pratt Pass VIP [$75] and Free General Admission for Children ages 2 & under.
- Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road]
‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO
- When: November 23 to January 15, 2023.
- Hours of operation: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Cost
- If you purchase your ticket online, it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.
- Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.
- According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.
- Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]
- When: the holiday experience opens on November 25.
- Cost: Some activities are free; others have a cost.
- Where: 20 E Main St in Mesa
- When: Open daily [ 5:30 pm - 10 p.m.] from November 25 to January 8, 2023
- Cost: $17 for adults and $13 for children ages 2-12.
- Event officials highly advise you to buy your tickets online. You can purchase tickets on-site, but keep in mind that there is an occupancy limit at the event venue.
- Where: Justice Brothers Ranch [14629 W. Peoria Ave] in Waddell
‘THE IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER, A WINTER MIRACLE’
- When: This holiday experience opens November 19.
- Cost: Tickets start at $29.99 and family packs are 10% off per ticket and “must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more.”
- Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road]
- When: Everyday [5 p.m.- 10 p.m.] from November 22 to January 7, 2023
- Cost: Free
- Where: Murphy Park [W Glendale Ave] and surrounding areas.