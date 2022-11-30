Things to do: APS Electric Light Parade, Avondale WinterFest, First Friday and more

PHOENIX — Swing into December with some fun! This weekend’s list of things to do includes a Pickleball Open, a cool butterfly experience, a free winter family event in the West Valley and an iconic light parade to check out in the Valley!

Here’s where you need to head out.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

When: Runs from November 19 through December 24, 2022

Cost: tickets start at $13

Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 E Monroe St] in Phoenix

APS ELECTRIC LIGHT PARADE

This 2.3-mile-long parade is free to watch and takes place Saturday, December 3!



Parade starts at 7 p.m.

Event officials advise event goers to “come early and expect delays.”

Parade starting location: Central Ave. and Montebello Ave.

Parade ending location: 7th St. and Indian School Rd.

CHRISTMAS IN THE RAINFOREST

When: Runs from November 25 through December 30, 2022

Cost: Adults $27. 95 and children (ages 2-12) $19.95

Where: Butterfly Wonderland [9500 E. Via de Ventura] in Scottsdale

AVONDALE WINTERFEST

When: Saturday, December 3, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Avondale Civic Center Complex [11465 West Civic Center Drive]

CAVE CREEK WINTER: THE UGLY SWEATER BAR CRAWL

Keep in mind that this is a 21 and over event.

When: Saturday, December 3.

Cost: “Free to attend; food & drinks are available for purchase,” per event officials.

BAR Crawl schedule is: 6 p.m. Mountain View Pub, 7 p.m. Local Jonnys, 8 p.m. Big Earl’s Greasy Eats, 9 p.m. The Hideaway, 10 p.m. Buffalo Chip Saloon, 11 p.m. Harold’s Corral, and 12 a.m. The Roadhouse.

Where: Parking is available at Stagecoach Village [7100 East Cave Creek Ste. 134] in Cave Creek

FOOD CITY'S ANNUAL TAMALE FESTIVAL

When: December 3 [10 a.m. to 6 pm] and December 4 [10 a.m. to 5 pm].

Cost: Free admission.

Where: Mesa Convention Center [263 N Center St]

TEMPE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

The event features over 350 participating artisans.

When: December 2-4

Cost: Free admission.

Where: Mill Avenue, Downtown Tempe



PHOENIX WUSHU NATIONALS

When: December 3 &4 ,

Cost: ticket prices range from $15-$25

Where: Phoenix Convention Center [100 North Third Street]



APP SUNMED MESA OPEN

When: Dec 1 – 4

Cost: Single day [$19 + ticket] and Length of the event admission [ $49+]

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 S Ellsworth Rd] in Mesa

PHOENIX SUNS VS. HOUSTON ROCKETS

When: Friday, December 2, at 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $38

Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX

This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month, known for its self-guided art walks, local shopping, live music and quite frankly — Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get lively.

Location: Downtown Phoenix; click here to view a map & directory of the area.

On this Friday, there’s also free admission to many museums in the area that include the Heard Museum and the Japanese Friendship Garden.

MORE HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES

HALLMARK'S 'ENCHANT'

When: November 25 to January 1, 2023.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE.

Cost: adults $34, children (ages 3 – 17) $20, Military $31, seniors (65+) $31 and children 2 and under are free.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd]

‘PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’

When: The holiday spectacular runs from November 22 to January 1, 2023.

Hours of operation: Open every day from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: General admission [$14.99], Pratt Pass VIP [$75] and Free General Admission for Children ages 2 & under.

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road]



‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

When: November 23 to January 15, 2023.

Hours of operation: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost

If you purchase your ticket online, it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

MERRY MAIN STREET

When: the holiday experience opens on November 25.

Cost: Some activities are free; others have a cost.

Where: 20 E Main St in Mesa

DESERT FARM LIGHTS

When: Open daily [ 5:30 pm - 10 p.m.] from November 25 to January 8, 2023

Cost: $17 for adults and $13 for children ages 2-12.

Event officials highly advise you to buy your tickets online. You can purchase tickets on-site, but keep in mind that there is an occupancy limit at the event venue.

Where: Justice Brothers Ranch [14629 W. Peoria Ave] in Waddell

‘THE IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER, A WINTER MIRACLE’

When: This holiday experience opens November 19.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99 and family packs are 10% off per ticket and “must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more.”

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road]

GLENDALE GLITTERS

When: Everyday [5 p.m.- 10 p.m.] from November 22 to January 7, 2023

Cost: Free

Where: Murphy Park [W Glendale Ave] and surrounding areas.

RELATED: 2022 HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS