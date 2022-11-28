The APS Electric Light Parade is back for the 2022 holiday season! This 2.3-mile-long parade is free to watch and takes place Saturday, December 3!

This year's theme is " Light Up the Night" and the iconic parade starts at 7 p.m.

This year will be the 35th Annual Electric Light Parade with the theme being “Light Up the Night.” The big event will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 and the parade will start at 7 p.m. https://t.co/0esYZpgaya #PHXParks pic.twitter.com/loNEDR4QqF — Phoenix Parks and Recreation (@PhoenixParks) November 15, 2022

Thinking of going? Here’s what you need to know about this iconic light tradition in the Valley.

Event officials advise event goers to “come early and expect delays.”

Parade starting location: Central Ave. and Montebello Ave.

Parade ending location: 7th St. and Indian School Rd.

Can’t make it? ABC15 will broadcast the parade Sunday, December 11.

Here’s a map of this year's parade route.

ROAD CLOSURES

Keep in mind that there will be closures from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the following areas, per the city of Phoenix:

Central Ave: Camelback Rd. to Bethany Home Rd.

7th St.: Indian School Rd. to Osborn Rd.

Camelback Rd.: 1st Ave. to 7th St.

