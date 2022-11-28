The APS Electric Light Parade is back for the 2022 holiday season! This 2.3-mile-long parade is free to watch and takes place Saturday, December 3!
This year's theme is " Light Up the Night" and the iconic parade starts at 7 p.m.
This year will be the 35th Annual Electric Light Parade with the theme being “Light Up the Night.” The big event will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 and the parade will start at 7 p.m. https://t.co/0esYZpgaya #PHXParks pic.twitter.com/loNEDR4QqF— Phoenix Parks and Recreation (@PhoenixParks) November 15, 2022
Thinking of going? Here’s what you need to know about this iconic light tradition in the Valley.
- Event officials advise event goers to “come early and expect delays.”
- Parade starting location: Central Ave. and Montebello Ave.
- Parade ending location: 7th St. and Indian School Rd.
- Can’t make it? ABC15 will broadcast the parade Sunday, December 11.
Here’s a map of this year's parade route.
ROAD CLOSURES
Keep in mind that there will be closures from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the following areas, per the city of Phoenix:
- Central Ave: Camelback Rd. to Bethany Home Rd.
- 7th St.: Indian School Rd. to Osborn Rd.
- Camelback Rd.: 1st Ave. to 7th St.
