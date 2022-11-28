Watch Now
The APS Electric Light Parade is back for the 2022 holiday season

Here’s the parade map & other key event details
APS Electric Light Parade
Posted at 4:54 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 18:54:16-05

The APS Electric Light Parade is back for the 2022 holiday season! This 2.3-mile-long parade is free to watch and takes place Saturday, December 3!

Watch last year's APS Electric Light Parade in the player above!

This year's theme is " Light Up the Night" and the iconic parade starts at 7 p.m.

Thinking of going? Here’s what you need to know about this iconic light tradition in the Valley.

  • Event officials advise event goers to “come early and expect delays.”
  • Parade starting location: Central Ave. and Montebello Ave.
  • Parade ending location: 7th St. and Indian School Rd.
  • Can’t make it? ABC15 will broadcast the parade Sunday, December 11.

Here’s a map of this year's parade route.

ROAD CLOSURES
Keep in mind that there will be closures from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the following areas, per the city of Phoenix:

  • Central Ave: Camelback Rd. to Bethany Home Rd.
  • 7th St.: Indian School Rd. to Osborn Rd.
  • Camelback Rd.: 1st Ave. to 7th St.

