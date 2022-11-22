Thanksgiving weekend: Enchant, ZooLights, Merry Main St. and more open in the Valley

PHOENIX — IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR! Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and several holiday/Christmas experiences are opening this weekend.

Here’s where to head out with the family for some fun!

HALLMARK'S 'ENCHANT'

When: November 25 to January 1, 2023.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE.

Cost: adults $34, child (ages 3 – 17) $20, Military $31, senior (65+) $31 and children 2 and under are free.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd]

‘PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’

When: The holiday spectacular runs from November 22 to January 1, 2023.

Hours of operation: Open every day from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: General admission [$14.99], Pratt Pass VIP [$75] and Free General Admission for Children ages 2 & under.

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road]

‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

When: November 23 to January 15, 2023.

Hours of operation: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost



If you purchase your ticket online, it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

MERRY MAIN STREET

When: the holiday experience opens on November 25.

Cost: Some activities are free; others have a cost.

Where: 20 E Main St in Mesa

GLENDALE GLITTERS

When: Everyday [5 p.m.- 10 p.m.] from November 22 to January 7, 2023

Cost: Free

Where: Murphy Park [W Glendale Ave] and surrounding areas.

FA LA LA…FUN AT TEMPE MARKETPLACE

When: November 24 - December 31

Cost: Free

Where: Tempe Marketplace [2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy.]

DESERT FARM LIGHTS

When: Open daily [ 5:30 pm - 10 p.m.] from November 25 January 8, 2023, from

Cost: $17 for adults and $13 for children ages 2-12.

Event officials highly advise you to buy your tickets online. You can purchase tickets on-site, but keep in mind that there is an occupancy limit at the event venue.

Where: Justice Brothers Ranch [14629 W. Peoria Ave] in Waddell

‘THE IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER, A WINTER MIRACLE’

When: This holiday experience opens November 19.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.99 and family packs are 10% off per ticket and “must be purchased in bundles of four tickets or more.”

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road]

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

When: Runs from November 19 through December 24, 2022

Cost: tickets start at $13

Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 E Monroe St] in Phoenix

CHRISTMAS AT THE PRINCESS

Celebrating thirteen years and 65 acres of Arizona holiday magic, the Christmas at the Princess experience is back. Click here to know what all the event and activities are taking place at this holiday experience.

Cost: prices vary.

When: November 18 through January 2, 2023

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess [7575 E Princess Dr]

Christmas at the Princess bringing holiday fun to the Valley

26TH ANNUAL HIDDEN IN THE HILLS ARTIST STUDIO TOUR

What to expect: According to event officials, the self-guided tour features 174 artists.

Cost: Free

When: November 25, 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The tour features 47 studios throughout Cave Creek, Carefree and Scottsdale - click here to see a map.

PHOENIX SUNS VS. DETROIT PISTONS

When: Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $44

Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

PHOENIX SUNS VS. UTAH JAZZ

When: Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $56

Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT ARIZONA CARDINALS

When: Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2:05 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $178

Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale

