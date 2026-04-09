Team behind Tortas Paquimé and Pa'La to welcome two new restaurants in Goodyear and Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — TPQ Foods, the Valley company behind Tortas Paquimé and Pa'La Wood-Fired Cooking, is bringing two new concepts to the West Valley this spring.

Meet Magdaleña and Paquiméx Street Eats & Drinks.

TPQ Foods Rendering | Magdaleña in Goodyear, Arizona.

“We’re always looking to grow in new ways by honoring the people and community that have built this with us,” said Omar Alvarez, TPQ Foods founder, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Magdaleña and Paquimex are a reflection of that dedication. We’re excited to continue this journey together, bringing our love for great food and community to the West Valley.”



Founded in 2002 by Alvarez with the first Tortas Paquimé in Phoenix, TPQ Foods has expanded to multiple Tortas Paquimé locations and new concepts, showcasing authentic Mexican flavors.

Here’s the scoop on the new concepts.

MAGDALEÑA

This new concept is set to open in Goodyear, located at QSQ, the 150-acre mixed-use development.

Magdaleña seeks to redefine wood-fired cuisine with a “Latin American–inspired menu featuring meats, fresh seafood, and vegetable-forward dishes designed for sharing,” according to the company.

TPQ Foods Rendering of dining area| Magdaleña in Goodyear, AZ.

The restaurant is slated to open in late May, according to a company representative.

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PAQUIMÉX STREET EATS & DRINKS

Paquiméx Street Eats & Drinks, an evolution of Tortas Paquimé, will offer nostalgic Mexican dishes inspired by Alvarez’s hometown of Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, in a modern fast-casual format, according to a news release.

“We wanted to build on the foundation of Tortas Paquimé while creating something that reflects how our company has grown. It’s rooted in the same flavors and traditions, but with a new energy and a format designed for where dining is today,” reiterated Alvarez in said news release.

Paquiméx will open near the Avenues of 51st and Olive in Glendale and is slated to open in late April.

TPQ FOODS AND TORTAS PAQUIMÉ

Tortas Paquimé has served its Mexican sandwiches for decades in the Valley. Omar Alvarez, President & CEO of Tortas Paquime, explains to ABC15 just how deeply rooted their Mexican street dish is in our state.

ABC15 ARIZONA | NICOLE GUTIERREZ Omar Alvarez, President & CEO of Tortas Paquime

“Paquimé means Casas Grandes in the dialect of the indios pueblos,” explained Alvarez in a previous interview with ABC15. “Indios pueblos resided in Arizona, New Mexico, Chihuahua [Mexico], and Sonora [Mexico]. Which in Arizona, we have a town called Casa Grande — named after the same tribe.”

The word Paquime has a rich history… and the tortas have nostalgic meaning for Alvarez.