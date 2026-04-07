Paris Baguette, Handel’s Ice Cream, CAVA, and more join the lineup at GSQ in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — The mixed-use development in Goodyear, GSQ, is adding Paris Baguette, Handel’s Ice Cream, Zara Nail Bar, Reformed Pilates, Berry Divine Acai Bowls, and Magdaleña.

“Each addition contributes to how people use the property throughout the day, from morning routines to evenings out. There’s much more ahead as we continue to build out this one-of-a-kind destination," said Mike Ebert, managing partner of RED Development, in a news release sent to ABC15.

RED Development) GSQ aerial photo | April 2026

A representative for the mixed-use development stated that exact opening dates for the businesses have not yet been announced, but here is the general timeframe they are expected to open:



Berry Divine Acai Bowls is planned for a fall 2026 opening.

Paris Baguette and Zara Nail Bar are expected to open by the end of 2026.

Handel’s Ice Cream is slated for an early 2027 opening.

Magdaleña, opening in late May, aims to offer a fresh take on wood-fired cooking, says the Phoenix-based restaurant group TPQ Foods.

According to a representative of the development, previously announced tenants for GSQ include Black Rock Coffee Bar, Fogo de Chão, California Fish Grill, CAVA, and Veterinary Emergency Group, all scheduled to open in 2026, with Nordstrom Rack opening in spring 2027.

As the 150-acre mixed-use development continues to grow, residents can already enjoy shopping and dining at this West Valley hub.

View the directory here.

