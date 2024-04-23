Watch Now
Pitbull to bring his ‘Party After Dark Tour’ to Phoenix in October

Special guest includes T-Pain; tickets go on sale soon!
Pitbull
Posted at 9:57 AM, Apr 23, 2024
PHOENIX — Mr. Worldwide from the 305 is coming to the 602! Pitbull is bringing his ‘Party After Dark Tour’ to Maryvale in October!

The international star will hit the stage at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre; T-Pain is the show’s special guest!

  • Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com
  • Event venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [ 2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix
  • Concert date: October 4

ICYMI: Who else is performing at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre? Here’s a quick look at some of the artists that will hit the stage there: Alanis Morissette, Imagine Dragons, 21 Savage, Avril Lavigne, Niall Horan, Sammy Hagar, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Dan + Shay, and New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff!

RELATED: 70+ CONCERTS, MUSIC FESTIVALS COMING TO THE VALLEY

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this April. Read more about it right here.

