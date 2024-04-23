Pitbull to bring his ‘Party After Dark Tour’ to Phoenix in October

PHOENIX — Mr. Worldwide from the 305 is coming to the 602! Pitbull is bringing his ‘Party After Dark Tour’ to Maryvale in October!

Get ready! I’m heading your way for the #PartyAfterDarkTour w/ special guest @TPAIN. Tix on sale Friday at 10am. Daleeee pic.twitter.com/gjWOytVXZh — Pitbull (@pitbull) April 23, 2024

The international star will hit the stage at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre; T-Pain is the show’s special guest!



Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com

Event venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [ 2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix

