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Opening date announced for Bojangles' first Arizona location

Get ready to try popular chicken eats at their upcoming East Valley location
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GILBERT, AZ — IT’S BO TIME! A representative from Bojangles shared with ABC15 that their Gilbert location is scheduled to open this summer.

The expected opening date is July 14; however, additional details about the opening have not yet been disclosed.

Bojangles
Bojangles

The new Bojangles restaurant will be situated at 3765 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.

The East Valley location will be the company's first in Arizona, marking an important step in its expansion within the state.

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Bojangles Background

Back in 2024, Bojangles announced its multi-unit development agreement that would bring 20 new restaurants to our state.

Earlier this year, a Bojangles spokesperson told ABC15 that two new restaurant locations were scheduled to open later in 2026.

The company confirmed that these locations are expected to debut in "late summer 2026."

One of the locations, near Val Vista Drive and Germann Road (3765 S. Val Vista Dr.) in Gilbert, is set to open in July. The other is near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road in the Phoenix/Avondale area.

Back in 2024, Bojangles announced a multi-unit development agreement that would bring 20 new restaurants to our state.

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