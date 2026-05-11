Niall Horan bringing ‘Dinner Party Live On Tour’ to Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Niall Horan is coming to the Valley for his ‘Dinner Party Live On Tour!’

The tour supports Horan’s new album, Dinner Party, which is expected to be released in June.

The Valley concert is set for May 20, 2027, at Mortgage Matchup Center!

North America, sign up for access to Wednesday’s presale now ! go go go https://t.co/xJWgQ3yfgq pic.twitter.com/qrKE2WVB8F — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 11, 2026

According to an official news release sent to ABC15, tickets go on sale first via a Citi presale beginning May 12, at 10 a.m. local time. This will be followed by an artist presale on May 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presale opportunities will be available throughout the week leading up to the general sale, which starts on May 15, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

RELATED: 2026 concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley

‘40 LOVE’ IN SCOTTSDALE AND NIALL HORAN

Sean Mulholland and Avery Johnson Jr., co-founders of 40 Love Group, opened the restaurant ‘40 Love’ in Scottsdale.

The restaurant lounge in Scottsdale officially opened back in December, featuring a partnership with singer Niall Horan of One Direction and former Cardinals player DeAndre Hopkins.

Isaac Torres | 40 Love '40 Love' in Scottsdale; food and drinks.

Under Chef Ryan’s leadership, the menu combines American, French, and Japanese influences.

Read more about ‘40 Love’ right here.