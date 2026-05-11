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Niall Horan bringing ‘Dinner Party Live On Tour’ to Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix

Tickets go on sale soon for the Valley show
(Things To Do monthly special- May 2026, PART 1) May brings outdoor events and affordable opportunities to explore fresh local spots! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make fun plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Things To Do monthly special- MAY 2026 (PART 1)
Things To Do monthly special- MAY 2026 (PART 2)
Things To Do monthly special- MAY 2026 (PART 3)
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PHOENIX — Niall Horan is coming to the Valley for his ‘Dinner Party Live On Tour!’

The tour supports Horan’s new album, Dinner Party, which is expected to be released in June.

The Valley concert is set for May 20, 2027, at Mortgage Matchup Center!

According to an official news release sent to ABC15, tickets go on sale first via a Citi presale beginning May 12, at 10 a.m. local time. This will be followed by an artist presale on May 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presale opportunities will be available throughout the week leading up to the general sale, which starts on May 15, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

RELATED: 2026 concerts and music festivals coming to the Valley

‘40 LOVE’ IN SCOTTSDALE AND NIALL HORAN

Sean Mulholland and Avery Johnson Jr., co-founders of 40 Love Group, opened the restaurant ‘40 Love’ in Scottsdale.

The restaurant lounge in Scottsdale officially opened back in December, featuring a partnership with singer Niall Horan of One Direction and former Cardinals player DeAndre Hopkins.

'40 Love' in Scottsdale; food and drinks.
'40 Love' in Scottsdale; food and drinks.

Under Chef Ryan’s leadership, the menu combines American, French, and Japanese influences.

Read more about ‘40 Love’ right here.

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