PHOENIX — NCAA March Madness is heading back to the Valley with the Women's Final Four in April! Before the games, Mortgage Matchup Center is serving up new food options for fans to enjoy.

ABC15 | NICOLE GUTIERREZ Slam Dunk Doughnuts

“We want to have a little bit of that Arizona flair using local ingredients but also showing some items that were a little bit over the top that would make it special for this event because we really want to show out and have things that are memorable for people as they as they leave,” said Chef Otis Huemmer, from the OVG culinary team, at Mortgage Matchup Center.

ABC15 | NICOLE GUTIERREZ Mortgage Matchup Center debuts new food for NCAA Women's Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.

Let's dish on the new food lineup—get a closer taste!

This nearly two-foot taco is filled with carne asada, melted asadero cheese, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and a squeeze of lime.

ABC15 | NICOLE GUTIERREZ Machete Quesadilla Taco

Crispy Thundercrunch fries topped with nacho cheese, chipotle lime ranch, and green onions, served with tender carne asada.

ABC15 | NICOLE GUTIERREZ Heinz Loaded Sonoran Fries

Served on golden Texas toast, this features ground beef, pepper jack cheese, smoky-sweet "swicy" sauce, bacon, sriracha, and paprika.

ABC15 | NICOLE GUTIERREZ Swicy Smash Burger

Glazed doughnuts served with your choice of silky vanilla, rich chocolate, or tart raspberry sauces to fill and enjoy.

ABC15 | NICOLE GUTIERREZ Slam Dunk Doughnuts

The Final Four games are scheduled for Friday, April 3, followed by the national championship game on Sunday, April 5 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

On April 4th, fans can attend the free NCAA Super Saturday Practice at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 4th to see the final team practices before the championship!

During the games, a free Super Saturday Concert is being held and will feature Grammy-winning R&B singer Kehlani. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Doors for the concert open at 6 p.m. and will feature the opening act, DJ Javin. Read more about the free NCAA Super Saturday Concert in Phoenix right here.

For more details on the NCAA Women's Final Four in Phoenix, click here.

