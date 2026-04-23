Get $30 concert tickets this summer through Live Nation's 'Summer of Live' event

Live Nation’s Summer of Live is back with $30 concert tickets!

Music lovers can get tickets to thousands of shows across the country and Canada for just $30 each.

Some of the concerts include Dierks Bentley, Evanescence, The Fray, Guns N’ Roses, Kesha, Lil Wayne, MGK, New Kids on the Block, The Pussycat Dolls, Pitbull, Rod Stewart, Staind, and Yacht Rock Revue.

The tickets are available to everyone starting on Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m. until Tuesday, May 5.

Live Nation All Access members can get tickets starting on April 23, and T-Mobile Early Access customers can get tickets starting on April 28.

All tickets are available here.