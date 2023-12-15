FREE holiday events around the Valley

Looking for something fun to do this holiday season without breaking the bank? Check out this roundup of light displays and markets across the Valley.

Phoestivus



According to the Downtown Phoenix website, Phoestivus is the biggest holiday market in Downtown Phoenix. The market is free to attend, complete with music and live art. Attendees can purchase various food, beverages and more from local businesses.

Phoestivus takes place on December 14 and December 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and during the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market on December 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: 720 N 5th St

Phoestivus Ugly Sweater Ride



Join Phoenix Spokes People for a community bike ride! The ride is socially-paced and will be between seven and nine miles.

The ride starts at 7 p.m. on December 15.

Where: 850 N 5th St

Photos with Santa at Tempe Marketplace



Take a free picture with Santa! According to the Tempe Marketplace website, you will receive complimentary digital photos.

Pictures will be available on December 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy near H&M

Indigenous Holiday Pop-up Market @ Chaokia PHX



See a showcase of "the finest Indigenous gifts, goods and products" at this holiday pop-up market. Please note that the market is free to attend, though people can support local Indigenous communities by shopping at the local vendors.

The pop-up market is on December 17 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 707 N 3rd St

Holidays at Uptown Plaza



Families can take complimentary photos with Santa and kids are invited to make holiday crafts, according to the plaza's website. Plus, carolers will be singing from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 17.

Where: 100 E Camelback Rd.

Get Candid with the Claus



Get your picture taken for free in front of the Christmas tree at Westgate! Pictures are to be taken on your personal device.

Santa will be at Westgate for pictures on December 16, 17, 23, and 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 6770 N Sunrise Blvd.

Avondazzle Holiday Light Display



Walk through the Avondale Civic Center Complex and see thousands of dazzling lights. The walk-through is complete with various photo opportunities.

Event runs from December 2 to January 1, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Avondale Civic Center Complex [11465 West Civic Center Drive]

Sparkling Surprise



Take a stroll through the park and see 25 acres of light displays in the northwest Valley.

Event runs through January 2, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Surprise Recreation Campus [15960 N. Bullard Ave.]

Glendale Glitters



Celebrate 30 years of Glendale Glitters this holiday season!

The light display will be up through January 1, 2024.

Where: Glendale Civic Center [5750 W Glenn Dr.]

Downtown Chandler Sugarland



Take a stroll through the Candyland-inspired sugar-filled experience! The display includes a photo opportunity on a sleigh in front of the Tumbleweed Tree and plenty of other great photo spots.

The display will be up through January 2, 2024.

Where: 3 S Arizona Ave.

Mesa Temple Christmas Lights Display



Enjoy free admission to 12 acres of lights, nativity scenes, holiday displays, and so much more.

The display will be up through December 31.

Where: Mesa Temple [455 E Main St]

Looking for something right in your neighborhood? Check out ABC15's Holiday Lights Map to see beautifully decorated homes across the Valley.