Glendale Glitters Celebrates 30 years & it’ll look different this winter- here’s why

GLENDALE, AZ — As the holiday season rolls in, the West Valley is getting ready for its signature event of Glendale Glitters!

The tradition marks it’s 30th Anniversary, but it will look different this year because of a location change. Downtown Glendale is going through the Downtown Campus Reinvestment, and City Hall and the amphitheater are being remodeled.

Due to the construction, performances won’t be able to take place at the amphitheater, pushing the main lights/attractions of Glendale Glitters to take place in front of the Glendale Civic Center, according to Daniel Sabillon, the Downtown Glendale manager.

“Everybody is used to having the trees [at Murphy Park] lit up, that will not be the case here because of that construction, again, which is City Hall being remodeled and the amphitheater… so it's just going to look slightly different,” said Sabillon. “Trees throughout the area will throughout the Downtown area- the tree trunks- will still be wrapped,” he reiterated.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of the Glendale Civic Center and “cool immersive displays” are expected to be found there too.

"There's going to be lots of lights being turned on the tree and just another great surprise for people to enjoy," said Sabillon in an interview with ABC15.

IF YOU GO

