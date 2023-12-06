Watch Now
Mesa Temple Christmas Lights shine bright for over 40 years

Catch the holiday lights at Mesa Temple every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., now until December 31
Zack Perry
Posted at 3:42 PM, Dec 06, 2023
MESA, AZ — For more than four decades, the Mesa Temple Christmas Lights Display has illuminated the Valley sky for the holidays.

Enjoy free admission to 12 acres of lights, nativity scenes, holiday displays, and so much more.

"It's peaceful and joyful. It's a lot of people say it's breathtaking," said Suzette Tyler, Assistant Director for Mesa Temple Christmas Lights. "It's just amazing to be here."

And how many holiday lights are there, you ask?

"We have no idea," said Tyler. "We want someone to count them. A lot of lights."

It is recommended to enter from the north lawn of the temple to get the best view of the lights.

Catch the holiday lights at Mesa Temple every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., now until December 31.

Mesa Temple is located at 455 E Main St, Mesa. Click here for more information.

